What the delays in pre-prep rollout will mean for Ballarat

More free hours for four-year-old kindergarten students are coming to Ballarat, but the state government's May budget revealed there are challenges to overcome first.
The program has been extended from 10 to 15 years, and the rollout will come in stages.
Treasurer Tim Pallas said for Ballarat this means students will receive 25 free hours in 2032 and then the full 30 hours in 2033.
The Best Start Best Life program, coined as a pre-prep grade, is almost a decade away, but before that the state government will need to build more space and find more staff while also keeping up with the demands of a growing Ballarat.
Mr Pallas said worker shortages is one of the reasons why the rollouts will need to slow down.
The Ballarat council has identified six locations where investment is needed in the shorter-term to keep up with early education demands.
Two of these kinder upgrades have been funded, in Lucas and Sebastopol.
The council will need to spend $21 million to build the other four projects, and is seeking state government funding for these projects.
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said they would continue to advocate for finding in this area, while it is a state government program the council own some of the kindergartens in the local government area.
Eureka Community Kindergarten Association chief executive Jo Geurts said this is vitally important for children's education in the short and long term.
"The more time that children can spend in a structured learning program in the years before school, the better prepared they are for school," she said.
"Then what we're seeing in the research is that they're having better long term outcomes in their educational achievements overall."
Ms Geurts said students in the program learn important motor skills like balancing while outside and also practise their fine motor skills with indoor activities like puzzles.
Social engagement is also a key part of the early education curriculum.
"Social skill development is a really key part of the child's success when they go through, their schooling and into adulthood," Mr Geurts said.
The free hours are also an important way to ensure all children have access to vital education.
"One of the key successes of this reform is that it gives the opportunity to all children irrespective of their family circumstances."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.