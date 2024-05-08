Publicans to call it quits after 16 years

Welcome to Your Morning News, The Courier's guide to today's key stories as curated by our news team.
Our readers love a pub story and in our top story today, Bryan Hoadley speaks to publican David Streeter and his family, who are getting ready to say goodbye after 16 years of running Buninyong's Crown Hotel.
The Streeters will celebrate their final day of trading in June and have reflected on their time working in hospitality and what they'll miss the most.
Meanwhile, as cost of living hits hard in Ballarat, we know families are struggling to buy essentials. Reporter Michelle Smith reveals that some are rationing nappies, to the point some are only changing their babies once or twice a day.
But now there is a nappy collective that's providing drop-off points around Ballarat, ensuring donors can get excess nappies to those who need them most.
Reporter Melanie Whelan shares Michael Bird's journey with prostate cancer, the third-leading cause of death among Ballarat men. He's on a mission to increase awareness around the disease and talks about the challenges to dignity that are not often talked about.
And in sport, Bryan Hoadley gives us an insight into the world of woodchopping. We meet Matt Coffey, the 22-year-old heading to Milan in Italy where he will represent Australia in the world championships this month. Check out the video to see him in action!
If you're already a subscriber, thank you for your support for the local news you trust.
Make sure you've downloaded our app for the latest breaking news alerts, available here.
Thanks for reading,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.