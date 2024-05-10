CHFL R5 previews: Springbank chasing desperately needed breakthrough

When it comes to acid tests, there is no shortage of them in the Central Highlands Football League's fifth round.
While it is only early days, the outcomes on Saturday have the potential to be season-defining
There is Carngham-Linton's clash with Springbank at Snake Valley
Saints want a win to get in front of the win-loss ratio, while the Tigers are desperate to taste success for the first time.
Losing to the likes of Gordon and Dunnstown has not been disastrous and the second half of the season does open up for Springbank, but a 0-4 record will ensure there are no guarantees when it comes to playing finals.
Then there is Skipton and Hepburn at Skipton.
With each having sights on the top four and a double chance.
Neither wants to be in the middle of the pack, but this is where the loser will find itself for the time being.
Skipton has made a solid start and Hepburn is starting to find its feet, but the Emus will remember the loss they suffered at home to the Burras last year.
Also a pivotal encounter for Buninyong and Learmonth at Buninyong as they vie to play finals after missing last year.
They are another two who want to stay ahead when it comes to wins and losses.
Buninyong has had wins over Beaufort and Ballan, and come up short in its only real test (against Hepburn).
Learmonth has a win over Carngham-Linton and was not too far away against Daylesford in its latest outing - a form-line which has the Lakies' nose just in front of the Bombers, but far from over the line.
So what does all this mean?
There is a long way to go, but early wins are crucial and can go a long way to getting teams into a position to make a push.
At Snake Valley, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 3, 2023 - Saints 15.9 (99) d Tigers 11.6 (72)
Carngham-Linton: 9th (2 wins, 2 losses)
Springbank: 16th (0 wins, 3 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Saints
Springbank welcomes back match-winning forward Zak Bozanich for coach Andrew Challis describes as "massive" for the Tigers in the CHFL.
Springbank comes off a bye to line up against Carngham-Linton at Snake Valley still searching for its first win of the season.
There has been no shame in losing to Dunnstown and Gordon, but if it drops another game now even playing finals starts to look like a major challenge - much tougher than the Tigers ever imagined it would be.
Bozanich marked his return to the club with five goals in the opening two games before being unavailable for their latest hit-out.
The experienced Shannon Donegan na dJames Thomspon also return, while former East Point youngster Jack McCann makes his senior debut after the one reserves appearance.
Springbank's big loss is versatile veteran Chris Quinlan, after suffering a rib injury at training.
Youngster Archie Geyle (shoulder) is also out with Angus Murnane, (knee), who is expected to miss four to six weeks.
While Carngham-Linton has had a better start, this clash is no less important for Saints as they sit in a sizeable mid-ladder bottleneck featuring six teams on two wins and knowing the importance of keeping pace with those above this group.
Carngham-Linton welcomes back Queensland-based goalkicking forward Brad McDonald for his second game of the season.
CHANGES INCLUDES
CARNGHAM-LINTON
In: Brad McDonald
Out: Damien Wynd
SPRINGBANK
In: Zak Bozanich, Shannon Donegan, Jack McCann (debut - East Point), James Thompson
Out: Chris Quinlan (ribs), Archie Geyle (shoulder), Angus Murnane (knee), Anthony Grace
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CARNGHAM-LINTON
Tarun Raven: hard-nosed on-baller with a big job to do again.
Josh Foley: the Saints need him kicking goals. Time to stand up.
SPRINGBANK
Brant Haintz: linchpin in the Tigers' biggest strength - their midfield.
Pat Glanford: time is right to get back to his best.
At Creswick, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 16, 2023 - Eagles 19.17 (131) d Wickers 12.13 (85)
Creswick: 13th (1 wins, 3 losses)
Gordon: 4th (3 wins, 0 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Eagles
A big day for Gordon, celebrating Mark Gunnell's 250th senior game and it should be on a winning note to remain unbeaten.
The Eagles get back Luke Gunnell, Ben Schiltz and Sam Griffiths, but do lose Tye Murphy (unavailable) and Ethan Crackel (managed).
They might not yet be at their premiership-winning best with big names such as Adam Toohey and Billy Griffiths still missing, but the Eagles are showing their quality.
Creswick has some work to do on the back of a heavy loss to Dunnstown, but that is not going to be easy against Gordon.
CHANGES INCLUDE
CRESWICK
In: Rhys Antonio, Adam Lovett (debut)
Out: Pat Taranto (unavailable), Ben Cochrane
GORDON
In: Luke Gunnell, Ben Schiltz, Sam Griffiths
Out: Tye Murphy (unavailable), Ethan Crackel (managed), Jack Curnow
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CRESWICK
Marcus Hottes: hard to go past him - already best and fairest favourite.
James Anagostou: has become the Wickers' primary avenue to goal.
GORDON
Gerard Clifford: highly reliable defender.
Mick Nolan: there's no stopping such a versatile player who can bob up anywhere.
At Bungaree, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 9, 2023 - Demons 6.12 (48) d Towners 4.9 (33)
Bungaree: 1st (4 wins, 0 losses)
Dunnstown: 8th (2 wins, 2 losses)
SELECTION: Demons
Can Dunnstown do what no one else has been able to get near - defeat Bungaree?
Another big ask for the Towners, but what a boost they would give them.
Dunnstown has had a tough start, but it needs a big scalp and there would be none bigger than Bungaree.
Unfortunately for the Towners, they don't have the class of the Demons.
They are even across the board, but lack the game-breakers of Bungaree, which have now added East Point premiership player Clay Bilney for even more depth.
CHANGES INCLUDE
BUNGAREE
In: Clay Bilney (new - East Point)
Out: Lachie Thornton (foot)
DUNNSTOWN
In: Nick Byrne, Sam Forbes
Out: Jordan Britt, Lewis Hodgins (ankle)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BUNGAREE
Alex Browning: such a reliable contributor in defence.
Ben Dodd: now in this season with the club, has developed into one of the Demons' most important players.
DUNNSTOWN
Patrick Tuddenham: has proved to be a more than handy pick up.
Tom Wardell: hopefully more of what he showed in front of goal against Creswick is to come.
At Daylesford, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 5, 2023 - Bulldogs 12.10 (82) d Grasshoppers 8.8 (56)
Daylesford 2nd (4 wins, 0 losses)
Rokewood-Corindhap: 11th (1 wins, 3 losses)
SELECTION: Bulldogs
Daylesford starts a firm favourite to make it five wins in a row.
Get the points and the Bulldogs are halfway to what they need to play finals.
Daylesford is showing that with an influx of experience it now knows what it takes to win.
Daylesford will miss power forward Sam O'Brien, who took a one-match suspension after accepting an early guilty plea after being reported for striking against Learmonth.
He's a big loss, having become a tall target in attack after returning from a year off with a knee injury.
Good news though is that coach Hamish Jarrad is fit to play.
There were concerns he had strained a hamstring, but it was found to be a sciatic nerve issue, leaving him to play.
While Daylesford is high on confidence, Rokewood-Corindhap is struggling.
Not only does it have just one win, it is feeling the pinch caused by injuries.
Veteran Michael Searl will play his first game for the season for the Grasshoppers, going forward to fill the hole left by the injured Caius Barrenger.
CHANGES INCLUDE
DAYLESFORD
In: Luke Said, Cam Beck (new - Old Melburnians VAFA), Aidan Lambert
Out: Sam O'Brien (1 match suspension), Sam Winnard, Riley White
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
In: Joel Bragagnolo, Zac Priddle, Michael Searl, Mack Rivett
Out: Kyle Hayes (hamstring)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
DAYLESFORD
Jordan Schroder: really starting to find his feet after a year off.
Alex Boyse: one of the many recruits making a mark for himself.
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
Sam Carr: what the Hoppers would do to see back in his 2021 form
Jackson Ford: his experience will be crucial against a confident multi-pronged Daylesford attack.
At Buninyong, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 2, 20023 - Lakies 8.14 (62) d Bombers 7.11 (53)
Buninyong: 5th (2 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss)
Learmonth: 10th (2 wins, 2 losses)
SELECTION: Lakies
Buninyong welcomes back its Northern Territory-based trio Keelan Fejo, Matthew Motlop and Ankin Lewis.
This is just what it needs.
Tall forward Jacob Coxall is also back to help complement Joe Ottavi.
These additions make a massive difference to the Bombers and come at a perfect time, especially with a hip-flexor issue sidelining defender Jesse Marshall for what could be as long as six weeks.
It is disappointing for Marshall, after a big pre-season saw him back after missing last season with injury.
There looks to be little between Buninyong and Learmonth, which replaces the injured Brenton Powell with James Laidlaw.
The winner of this contest stands to get some real momentum as they battle for a spot in the bottom half of the top eight.
CHANGES INCLUDE
BUNINYONG
In: Keelan Fejo, Matthew Motlop, Ankin Lewis, Jake Coxall, Lachie Atkinson
Out: Jesse Marshall (hip), Archie Eichler, Joe Milgate, Abraham Grant, Aiden Leonard
LEARMONTH
In: James Laidlaw
Out: Brenton Powell (ankle)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BUNINYONG
Joel Ottavi: he's going to get a mention most weeks, but he is the class factor for the Bombers
Anthony Ebery: the veteran big man looks like being a real asset.
LEARMONTH
Tom Mitchell: talented youngster who has settled in quickly and offers plenty around the ball.
Austin Hare: another rising talent with pace and plenty to offer.
at Waubra, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 14, 2023 - Roos 9.17 (71) d Blues 9.3 (57)
Waubra: 14th (1 wins, 3 losses)
Ballan: 15th (1 wins, 3 losses)
SELECTION: Blues
One is going to walk away with a second win for the season, which will be a great outcome after just five rounds.
Ballan has put in some promising efforts against Bungaree and Buninyong after opening the season with a win over Creswick.
It has been all about defence for the Blues.
They now need to branch out in attack and this match-up provides that opportunity.
Waubra has more depth, but what it now needs is greater stability.
Hopefully that is not too far away.
The Roos will be suited by playing at home for what shapes as a tight tussle.
CHANGES INCLUDE
WAUBRA
In: Jackson Kinna, Alex Marro, Nick Benson, Alex McPherson
Out: Ash Baldwinson, Max Marro, Alex Clark, Rory Wakefield
BALLAN
No change
PLAYERS TO WATCH
WAUBRA
Harry Roscoe: in his second year with the Roos and looks to have made some real progress.
Giovanni Ross: one of several players to have come from nowhere and offered plenty.
BALLAN
Tom Cox: has come through the ranks and will be appreciating having more depth around him.
Harley Bongart: has settled into a coaching role and shown he can carry the load as key player.
At Skipton, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 11, 2023 - Burras 12.9 (81) d Emus 4.10 (34)
Skipton: 6th ( 2 wins, 1 loss, 1 bye)
Hepburn: 7th (2 wins, 2 losses)
SELECTION: Burras
Another contest which could easily go either way.
Skipton has two wins, but they are yet to take down a top-end combination.
The Emus' biggest test so far has been against Newlyn and they came up short.
They recruited well and look better balanced, despite losing Daniel Kilpatrick and Josh Webster to injury.
Hepburn has regained some confidence after an indifferent start, but it is also looking for a win that makes everyone stand up and take notice.
This is that opportunity with a strengthened line-up.
If Skipton can nullify Hepburn ruckman Sean Tight that could swing things its way.
Expect the Emus to throw Pat Graham and Matt Cullinan at him.
CHANGES INCLUDE
SKIPTON
In: Pat Graham
Out: Bailey Meek
HEPBURN
In: Zac Kupsch, Ned Johns, Quade Butt, Billy Ward
Out: Joe Malone
PLAYERS TO WATCH
SKIPTON
Aden Nestor: already showing how important his experience is to the midfield.
Jacob Maddock: livewire who will need to show his usual dash on a wing against the Burras.
HEPBURN
Tom Brown: his support to Sean Tighe is going to be important as the year wears on.
Jack Blackburn: has been a shining light who will be missed when his initial stint with the Burras ends.
At Clunes, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 15, 2023 - Magpies 10.9 (69) d Crows 7.4 (46)
Clunes: 12th (1 win, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Beaufort: 17th (0 wins, 4 losses)
SELECTION: Magpies
Winning might be beyond its reach, but expect an improved showing from Beaufort.
The return of Flynn Kellett, Hayden Slater and Matt Wilson will make a big difference, with each offering experience and some poise.
Clunes was stung by its loss to Newlyn. It hurt going down by 83 points.
Coach Luke Davidson is not just looking for his charges to respond with a hugely improved effort, he expects it.
Nothing less than a decisive win will satisfy.
CHANGES INCLUDE
CLUNES
In: Marsh Murray, Ryan Thompson, Kyal Thompson, Jasper Chatham
Out: Bailey Evans (groin)
BEAUFORT
In: Zach Dally, Flynn Kellett, Hayden Slater, Matt Wilson
Out: Nathan Clark, Bailey O'Keefe, Lachie Van De Linden, Alex Gerrard
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CLUNES
A big watch on every player after being well below par against Newlyn.
Coach Luke Davidson will have his eye on more than the margin.
BEAUFORT
Ryan Luke: doing it tough in defence, but his experience is going to be crucial in a tough season.
Cormac Mahony: super consistent.
