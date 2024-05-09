The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Wendouree armed carjacker Bobby Van Jarden jailed for six years

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 9 2024 - 2:39pm, first published 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne County Court. File picture
Melbourne County Court. File picture

Prison is the only option for a man who committed a brazen daylight armed carjacking in Wendouree, a judge said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.