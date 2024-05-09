Ballarat mine collapse survivor Connor Smith finally comes home

After almost two months in hospital, the 21-year-old Ballarat man injured in the Ballarat Gold Mine collapse in March is finally being released from hospital.
On March 13 Connor Smith was caught in a rockfall along with his colleague Kurt Hourigan, 500 metres underground.
Mr Smith was trapped with life-threatening injuries before being freed and airlifted to the Alfred Hospital, while his colleague Mr Hourigan, 37, died on the scene.
An Alfred Hospital spokesperson confirmed Mr Smith had been discharged.
At the time, Australian Workers Union speculated the rockfall occurred directly in the miners' working area.
A further 29 mine workers found refuge in a 'safety pod' and were brought to the surface unharmed.
The rockfall was believed to be caused by a form of mining called air legging, which has been criticised by the Australian Workers Union.
Mr Hourigan, who was killed during the incident, left behind a young daughter and was farewelled in March.
A GoFundMe was launched to raise funds to support his four-year-old daughter, Evie. More than $33,000 was donated.
A GoFundMe was also launched to help with Mr Smith's ongoing recovery, which now sits at $41,000.
WorkCover and Victoria Police are investigating the matter, while Victory Minerals, owner of the mine, are conducting an external investigation.
Victory Minerals have said the mine has ceased air leg mining "indefinitely".
The mine reopened on 15 March, 2024 and the company was satisfied there was no ongoing risk to any employees.
Ballarat Gold Mine employs more than 150 people, and started operations in 2011.
According to the Victory Minerals website, the mine "operates deep beneath the city's buildings, streets and homes, and although its extensive network of tunnels are busy with daily activity."
