New self-defence program helps women 'gain back their own sense of power'

WISE self defence is running a five week program at the Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre to provide people with the opportunity to learn the skills to protect themselves in a violent situation.
It follows a free session held by WISE founder Fiona Skene in April, where more than 70 people were in attendance.
Ms Skene decided to hold a free class to address the lingering fear felt by many women in the community, as they continue to grapple with the recent deaths of three prominent women; Rebecca Young, Samantha Murphy and Hannah McGuire.
Ms Skene lives in Mount Helen, and said she routinely walked in the same area where Samantha Murphy went missing.
"I wanted people to be prepared, not be fearful in their life," she said.
"So that's why I thought I'm gonna be really proactive and help people gain back their own sense of power, and their own sense of freedom."
Ms Skene has a background in martial arts, and she started WISE after a person she knew was involved in a domestic violence situation.
She said she soon discovered that martial arts is only one component of self-defence.
In her sessions, Ms Skene teaches people how to defend themselves physically, but she also discusses personal and psychological aspects of self defence.
Ms Skene said she shows participants how to spot red flags in relationship, and how to approach situations of domestic violence.
"We talk about people who say they're gonna change but don't change and what you can do about it," she said.
"It really is systematically helping us to protect the life that we want to live, not systematically giving up the life because somebody else gets upset or angry at us."
Ms Skene said she created the five week program to allow participants to refine their skills and develop them into habits, so they will be able to act quickly if they are put in a compromising situation.
"I believe that self defence is something you practise, practise, practise," she said.
"So five weeks gives people an opportunity to come and learn just the fine details of things because we will do things by habit."
Ms Skene said those habits can be used in sticky situations, but also in workplaces, friendships and relationships.
"I often call it self defence for everyday living," she said.
"It's actually figuring out how you live every day with an element of strength."
Colleen Foley was one of the women who attended the free session, and has since signed up for the five-week program.
She said recent events have left herself, and other local women feeling more aware and concerned about their safety.
"Just being in Ballarat, you're one degree of separation from everyone," she said
"It was on the forefront of everyone's mind and it still is."
"It was on the forefront of everyone's mind and it still is."
On a walk through a secluded part of the Yarrowee trail, Ms Foley said she felt conscious of her safety, and thought how beneficial it would be to be able to defend herself.
"I don't want to be one of these people in our community who are too scared to go for a walk."
"I just want to feel confident to walk down the street and then if anything happens, I have faith in myself that I can hold my own."
Ms Foley has worked in the mental health sector and said she was particularly drawn to the psychological focus in Ms Skene's sessions.
"She went through some theory to understand the language we use and the tone of our voice and how that stuff is impactful when you're dealing with people," she said.
In future, Ms Foley said she would like to see self-defence programs become mandatory in schools.
"They're quite powerful, insightful and really captivating," she said.
Owner of Frank Ford Travel, Kylee Ellerton, also attended the free session and decided to sign up for the five weeks, alongside her 21 year-old daughter.
Like Ms Foley, she said recent events in Ballarat have left her feeling concerned about the safety of herself, and other women in the community.
"You hear of it happening in Melbourne and all over the place," she said.
"You don't think it's gonna happen in your own backyard."
As a business owner, Ms Ellerton said she often leaves her workplace late at night, at about 8 or 9pm.
"It's dark, and it's scary when you know things are going on in your own home town," she said.
When she heard about the five week program, she encouraged her daughter to get involved so they could both build their confidence and skills.
"I'm worried about her, I'm worried about what kind of life she's going to be brought up in," Ms Ellerton said.
Ms Ellerton said her daughter is living by herself at the moment, and while she cares about her safety, she doesn't want to be a "helicopter parent".
"I think by her doing the self defence, I won't be that helicopter person," she said.
"I know that she'll have the skills to actually do something."
The sessions are open to anybody over the age of 12 and start on Tuesday May 14, you can purchase a ticket through Eventbrite.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.