The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Community

New self-defence program helps women 'gain back their own sense of power'

RJ
By Rachel Jackson
May 10 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kylee Ellerton and Collen Foley signed up for the five-week program to build their confidence in being able to defend themselves in a violent situation. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Kylee Ellerton and Collen Foley signed up for the five-week program to build their confidence in being able to defend themselves in a violent situation. Picture by Lachlan Bence

WISE self defence is running a five week program at the Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre to provide people with the opportunity to learn the skills to protect themselves in a violent situation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RJ

Rachel Jackson

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.