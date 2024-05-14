Anne-Marie didn't think her life would be this: why she walks each morning

WHEN something major happens in life, Anne-Marie O'Neil says people tend to look to how others are coping. That was what Ms O'Neil did, but she has since realised not everyone has "textbook" experiences.
At 32 years old, Anne-Marie O'Neil was diagnosed with chronic neurological condition multiple sclerosis. She only knew one friend at the time who was battling an aggressive form of the disease.
In what felt like lagging days for Ms O'Neil, between the lumbar puncture diagnostic test and having her diagnosis confirmed, Ms O'Neil had thought the same attack on her body would be her path in life.
Her children were aged five and six at the time.
This May, 24 years later, Ms O'Neil is not only leading Ballarat's annual MS walk-a-thon at the lake but she has also pledged to walk 500 kilometres for the month. In 2023, Ms O'Neil walked 560km and raised $18,000 for MS Australia research that will largely be channelled into studying the exercise benefits for people with MS.
Living with MS for Ms O'Neil has been about finding what is possible for her to achieve.
Ms O'Neil is well aware the condition affects everyone in different ways.
She considers herself fortunate to be able to walk largely unassisted and when she blogs her progress, aiming to break the myths about MS, she also suggests alternatives for people to get moving.
"I've learnt not everyone is textbook and don't be afraid to have a go," Ms O'Neil said. "I think trying to be the fittest you can possibly be for the time when you do have more lesions...You need to be as strong physically and mentally as you can to cope with it."
MS is when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and damages the fatty material around the nerves. There is no cure and MS affects every person differently.
There are times in Ms O'Neil's life when an attack has stopped her from being able to talk or walk.
Ms O'Neil said the lesions had not left her with too much permanent damage, but the older she became, the longer the now-56-year-old took to recover.
Speech therapy has been important to Ms O'Neil, who said exercise had always helped in managing her condition.
The more she continued to learn about MS, the more Ms O'Neil tried to help educate others.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Ballarat businesses have been helping to support MS awareness in May, especially coffee shops Ms O'Neil visits on her daily morning walks, calling into a different cafe each morning.
Her key message to anyone, whatever challenge they were facing, was to not be scared to find a way to get moving.
Ms O'Neil has chalked up almost 230km and about $3800 in her May mission so far. You can support her progress here.
The MS walk-a-thon is on Sunday, May 26 from 9am. Participants can walk, run or roll 6.2km from Windmill Drive at Lake Wendouree to support MS Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.