Freijah to debut for Western Bulldogs against Richmond

FORMER Greater Western Victoria Rebels product Joel Freijah will become the Western Bulldogs' latest debutant when he takes to the field against Richmond on Saturday night at the MCG.
The 18-year-old is a composed and hard-running utility who was drafted with pick 45 in last year's National Draft.
He has played in every one of Footscray's wins at VFL level this season, averaging 22 disposals and seven marks from five outings to earn his chance at senior level.
"It's just pure excitement at the moment...all the boys getting to me straight away was pure enjoyment," Freijah told westernbulldogs.com.au.
"I probably (didn't think it'd happen so soon) early on, but in the last 3-4 weeks I've been developing alright and working really closely with (the coaches). To happen so quickly is exciting.
"Playing on the 'G for the first time - I just can't wait to get out there and do the boys, the club and the people that have supported me proud."
Development Coach, Alex Johnson, broke the news in front of the playing group post-training on Thursday morning.
"Everyone has been enormous - I've spent the last few weeks with the backline group and they've been great both in the VFL and AFL with supporting me," Freijah said.
"Gears (Jarry Geary) and AJ as I mentioned, and Jamie also on the green floor just helping me out with some of my defensive work. The work that goes in behind the scenes is huge and I'm so appreciative of it."
Freijah becomes the Bulldogs' fourth league debutant of 2024, following Charlie Clarke, Harvey Gallagher and fellow 2023 Draft alumni, Ryley Sanders.
