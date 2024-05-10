Ballarat Turf Club unveils its new training track

RACING clubs throughout Ballarat are to be the beneficiaries of a total of $3 million in spending, including the opening of the Ballarat Racecourse training facility.
The $2.6 million project, which the state government committed $1.3 million has officially been opened with horses set to start to work on the new track within weeks once the grass is fully bedded in.
In all, three Ballarat clubs will benefit from funding which also includes upgrades to kennels at the Morshead Park Greyhound Track as well as shade sails at Burrumbeet Racecourse.
The upgrade at the Ballarat Turf Cub will allow more trainers and horses to be based at the club, taking capacity from 400 horses to 650.
The reconstructed grass training track has improved the previously narrow design and poor drainage, which regularly resulted in the track being closed for training.
The Ballarat Greyhound Racing Club has constructed a new kennel building, which will improve the quality and safety of greyhound racing at Morshead Park.
The design provides more natural light and grass outdoor areas, and includes 112 kennels as well as new wash areas, private isolation kennels, a swab kennel bay and steward's room and storeroom.
Ballarat Turf Club chief executive Belinda Glass said the new facility would welcome trainers in coming weeks.
"We're so grateful to the state government, Minister for Racing Anthony Carbines MP, fellow state colleagues and industry stakeholders for the support of this major facility upgrade to our training facilities," she said.
"The new $2.6m Inside training grass will be a crucial element to training at Ballarat and continues to add to the mix of quality facilities available to our training base.
"We look forward to seeing horses access the track soon."
Racing Minister Anthony Carbines said the upgrades across a range of sites would continue to add the bring the best racing to Ballarat.
"We know the importance of maintaining racing, training and community infrastructure for racing clubs across the state - we're pleased to help these three clubs with these essential upgrades to ensure the region thrives," he said.
"These investments will make sure that Ballarat and Burrumbeet continues to attract some of the best trainers in the state and will ensure our participants, as well as racegoers, have access to state-of-the-art facilities."
