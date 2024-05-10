The Courier
Ballarat Turf Club unveils its new training track

Greg Gliddon
May 10 2024 - 3:04pm
Racecourse manager Nick Stubbs, CRV chairman Chas Armytage, Ripon MP Martha Haylett, Racing Minister Anthony Carbines, Ballarat Turf Club chief executive Belinda Glass, Wendouree MP Juliana Addison Wenduree, Global Turf's Darren Dicks, and Racing Victoria general manager Jamie McGuinness. Picture supplied
RACING clubs throughout Ballarat are to be the beneficiaries of a total of $3 million in spending, including the opening of the Ballarat Racecourse training facility.

General news and sports journalist

