Tributes flow for Soraya Hepburn

Welcome to Your Morning News, The Courier's guide to today's key stories as curated by our news team.
She's been described as a "caring and passionate educator", as family, friends, former colleagues and students pay tribute to primary school principal Soraya Hepburn.
Reporter Michelle Smith shares their memories of the mother-of-two, who died on her way to work at Natte Yallock Primary School earlier this week.
Meanwhile, Bobby Van Jarden has been jailed for six years for dangerous offending involving a carjacking in Wendouree and high-speed pursuit that ended at Newlyn. Court reporter Alex Dalziel brings us the full story.
Ahead of Mother's Day this Sunday, reporter Adam Spencer meets the mother and daughter duo at Ballarat's Triple Zero Victoria State Emergency Communication Centre, to find out what a day on the job is like for them.
And in sport, Ballarat's Pat Shaw talks to Melanie Whelan, after his debut call up to the SBS special comments team for the Giro d'Italia this week.
Plus, get ready for our CHFL live stream this weekend, where David Brehaut brings you the Clunes versus Beaufort game in round five.
Make sure you've downloaded our app, available here, so you can follow it live.
Thanks for your continued support for the local news you trust.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.