Man charged over alleged series of lewd acts in Ballarat

A Brown Hill man has been charged over an alleged series of lewd acts in Ballarat East and Wendouree, some while children were present.
Detectives from the Ballarat Sexual Offences Child Abuse Investigation Team arrested the 50-year-old at a home in Invermay Park on Thursday, May 9, after a call went out for the community to come forward with information.
Police allege the man "exposed himself and performed a sexual act in the presence of the victims" between April 10 and May 6, 2024.
"On four of the occasions sexual acts were allegedly committed in the presence of children aged between 10 and 14," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
The man has been charged with
He has been remanded in custody to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 10.
