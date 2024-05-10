The Couriersport
SOCCER | City men need to focus after shock home defeat

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
Updated May 10 2024 - 11:58am, first published 11:10am
Ballarat City men need to find a focus this weekend after last week's shock defeat at home. Picture by Kate Healy
Ballarat City men need to find a focus this weekend after last week's shock defeat at home. Picture by Kate Healy

STATE LEAGUE 1

Ballarat City Men v Upfield @ Upfield

A shock loss at home after leading 3-0 will hopefully spur Ballarat City on this weekend when they travel to meet Upfield.

Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

