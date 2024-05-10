SOCCER | City men need to focus after shock home defeat

A shock loss at home after leading 3-0 will hopefully spur Ballarat City on this weekend when they travel to meet Upfield.
Three goals in the early stages of last weekend's clash seemed to lift the club up after a disappointing 4-0 defeat on Wednesday night to Green Gully, but the toll of three games in eight days finally told on the Ballarat City team in the second half last Saturday.
City would be shattered to have not only given up the lead, but also to miss some gettable shots in the dying moments that could have at least helped them to pick up a point, but it wasn't to be.
This week, Ballarat City has another winnable game, on the road to face Upfield. Upfield has just one win and one draw from its first six games, while City is now mid-table with three wins and three losses.
Last weekend Upfield went down narrowly to Whittlesea United 2-1, a team that earlier in the season defeated Ballarat City 1-0.
Ballarat City will be keen to avoid any lapses which cost it so dearly last weekend.
Ballarat City Women v North Geelong Warriors @ North Geelong
Two wins from three starts has been a great opening to the season for Ballarat City's State League women's team, but they face a stern test this weekend when they travel to take on North Geelong Warriors.
Literally the only thing that separate the Warriors and Ballarat City is Ballarat City's name in alphabetical order with both sides having two wins and one loss, with five goals for and four against.
City got the job done in a much-harder game than it looked on paper against King's Domain with a 2-1 win, secured deep into the first half.
North Geelong scored a thrilling 1-0 win over Fawkner with Milla Parkin's second-half goal all that separated the two sides.
Ballarat City is well acquainted with Fawkner as they are one of three sides that made the move from State League 2 last season, the other being Avondale. Unlike Avondale, which has started the year undefeated, and Ballarat City which has won twice, Fawkner is yet to pick up a point on the season.
Sebastopol Vikings v Brunswick Zebras @ Brunswick
Sebastopol Vikings hit the road desperate for a win, having dropped the past two matches in heartbreaking fashion, both by one goal.
Last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Bundoora, coupled with a 4-3 defeat to Laverton the week before has left the Vikings in a precarious position early in the season, with a win, or at least some points, now becoming critical, or they might fall off the pace of the top sides.
This week's clash is against Brunswick Zebras, a team which sits mid-table with a three-wins, three-loss record on the season.
Last weekend, the Zebras fell 2-0 to Western Eagles with two second half goals separating the sides.
The Brunswick ground is a different size to what the Vikings are used to playing on, so the team will need to be at its best in what looms as a critical contest for their season ahead.
Ballarat SC v Wyndham @ Trekardo Park
Ballarat SC will have hoped to have re-grouped after last round's bye and this week finds itself in a position where it should be chasing a second win, against mid-table Wyndham.
It's been a really difficult start to the season for Ballarat with just one win from its five matches to date, sitting second last on the ladder.
This week's opponent has a 3-3 record from six games played, but was soundly beaten last round by Gisborne, 3-0.
Saturday's clash is at Trekardo Park from 3pm.
Victoria Park will be looking to bounce back from last week's first loss of the season, but it faces an almighty test against Vikings, fresh off their impressive 4-0 defeat of Forest Rangers.
Vikings have once again started the BDSA season in style with three wins from three starts and sit as one of three teams so far not to drop a point on the season.
In other Division 1 clashes this weekend, the top-of-the-ladder Ballarat North United travels to play Ballarat while the other unbeaten side in Creswick hits the road for a clash with Bacchus Marsh.
The final game sees Daylesford and Hepburn United meet Maryborough as both sides chase their first win.
The women's competition sees Ballarat North United travel to play Bacchus Marsh, Creswick is at home to Forest Rangers while Vikings meets Victoria Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.