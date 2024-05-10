Top spot on the line for men as Miners chase double weekend success

IT'S a big double-header weekend ahead for both Ballarat Miners teams, with the men chasing top spot on the NBL1 South ladder, while the women chase a position inside the top eight.
Both teams face very winnable game up against Eltham (11th in men, 8th in women) on Saturday night, followed by away clashes with Kilsyth (18th men, 19th women) on Sunday as they look to consolidate their positions.
It's been a big month of road trips for the Miners and they will appreciate being back in their home gym on Saturday, in their new pink kit, raising awareness for breast cancer as part of the Mother's Day round.
The men in particular have plenty to play for with a potential jump to top spot in the offering.
The men sit 5-2 on the ladder from seven games played, but incredibly they have played up to three games less than some of the other teams in the competition.
Should they pick up the two wins this weekend, it should ensure at the very least they sit top two at the end of the round.
Last week it was domination from the men's side from start to finish in a thumping victory over Keiler, winning every quarter in a 30-point triumph.
This week's opponents, starting with Eltham on Saturday, went down by nine points to Ringwood last weekend without any player scoring above 18 on the day. Sunday's opponent Kilsyth went 1-1 last round, no match for Dandenong on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, the Miners women sit 14th on the ladder, but find themselves just two games outside the top eight. Should the Miners manage to pick up two wins, they could close in to a top eight position.
This looms as the crucial weekend for the team, at 2-5, if they were to drop one of the matches, it would seem to be a long climb back, but a 4-5 record put them right back in the season.
Like the men's matches, both opposition teams can be beaten. Eltham appears to be the biggest test of the two, with last week's 89-79 win over Ringwood impressive.
The experienced pair of Erin Riley and Rebecca Pizzey loom as the major stumbling blocks that the Miners will have to cover in order to pick up the win.
Saturday night's action gets underway at 5.30pm with the women's clash with the men to follow at 7.30pm. Sunday's matches are on the road to Kilsyth with the women at 12noon and the men from 2pm.
