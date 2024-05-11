What's on the mind of The Courier's readers this week?

All the best, but I do hope the new owners breath some life into the pub again.
Reopening the bottle shop would be a good start.
To be honest, you drive past and can't even tell it's open.
It needs more signage or a refurbished exterior, people sitting outside etc to draw people in.
It's in a great location with plenty of traffic so should be bustling.
- J C
What part of "private school" do they not understand?
Stop taking money that could be used in the public system!
- Chris M
If you can afford to send a child to a private school you can afford a uniform etc.
Such greed shown here and i wonder what privileges' they are showing their children taking money from the needy.
- ross hartley
Not all non-government schools are expensive.
They are just an alternative to government schools that parents scratch and save to send their kids.
If the cheaper end of private schools didn't exist, heaps of more public schools would need to be built.
That fact is regularly debated.
- Brian Dixon
Chip off the ol' block really.
Good to see.
A vacant property tax will also help the bottom line.
- Nick Shady
Golly, we need more humility when it comes to our understanding of how important trees are to our sense of well-being.
If 60 per cent had structural issues, it begs the question why were 100 per cent removed?
- Patrick Hockey
Council should be congratulated for removing such weeds, as long as it is followed up by more appropriate plantings, preferably Indigenous, to help support what wildlife may be surviving.
You may even be able to get involved with such replacement plantings, which can be very rewarding for the rest of your time.
- Fiona Marshall
This will become a major bottleneck intersection with no left turn lanes.
Long lines of traffic in all directions will result and it will be an intersection to avoid.
Planners need to find another job.
- Ross Hartley
In May 2005 a black cat was shot near Sale, Victoria, that weighed about 30kg and was 175cm from nose to tail-tip.
Scientists at Melbourne University analysed its DNA and it was just a very large domestic cat.
I suspect that the video just shows a mate to the Sale cat.
- david.geo.read84
Not stocky enough to be a puma, looks like a big feral cat to me.
- Trevor Missen
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.