Check out this week's best BFNL, CHFL/CHNL photos

Another huge weekend in football and netball in the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football and Central Highlands Netball leagues.
The Courier's photographers Lachlan Bence and Adam Trafford have been on the sidelines snapping all of the round five action across the region.
ON THIS WEEKEND'S AGENDA:
*BFNL - Sebastopol v Bacchus Marsh at Marty Busch Reserve
*BFNL - Lake Wendouree v East Point at CE Brown Reserve
*CHFL/CHNL - Waubra v Ballan at Waubra Recreation Reserve
*CHFL/CHNL - Carngham-Linton v Springbank at Snake Valley Recreation Reserve
This week, The Courier also live streamed the Clunes v Beaufort Central Highlands Football League clash in Clunes in partnership with Sheds & Shades by Design and Redwood Entertainment. You can watch the replay here.
