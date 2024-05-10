Season shaping blockbusters ahead in BFNL and CHFL

It's Greg Gliddon here, bringing you this week's footy wrap from The Courier sports team.
One month into the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League and the contenders are starting to find their feet.
This weekend there promises to be a couple of huge season-shaping matches in the BFNL with Sunbury playing host to North Ballarat and the desperate Sebastopol at home to Bacchus Marsh, with both sides sitting at a precarious 1-3 on the season.
And the netball at the Sunbury versus North Ballarat clash looks set to pit two of the top-ranked sides against one another in what looms as a thriller.
It's been another big week of football news right across the Ballarat region with Redan announcing the re-signing of coach Gary Learmonth for an extra two seasons, while in the CHFL, the unbeaten Bungaree looks to be getting even stronger with another big-name recruit in East Point premiership player Clay Bilney joining the Demons ranks.
Also, don't miss this week's live stream in partnership with Sheds & Shades by Design and Redwood Entertainment, as we bring you the Clunes versus Beaufort clash at Clunes. Our coverage, lead by CHFL expert David Brehaut, will commence from 2.25pm.
Have a great weekend.
