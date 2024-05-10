Friday Footy Frenzy previews a massive round five of football

Another huge round is in store for in both the Ballarat Football Netball League and the Central Highlands Football League this weekend and our sports team are here once again to take you through the upcoming round five matches.
There's a couple of blockbusters in store for the Ballarat Football Netball League with North Ballarat facing its third huge clash in four weeks with a trip to play the unbeaten Sunbury.
And let's not forget the blockbuster netball clash at Clarke Oval as well as the premiers, the Roosters travel to face the big improvers in the Lions.
While towards the other end of the ladder, there's desperate stakes for both Sebastopol and Bacchus Marsh with both teams teetering at 1-3 on the season. The loser of this one faces a huge task to get back into the finals race.
In the CHFL, the match-of-the-round pits top-team Bungaree up against Dunnstown in a battle that should determine just where each team sits in the overall scheme of the season.
