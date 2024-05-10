The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Friday Footy Frenzy previews a massive round five of football

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 10 2024 - 12:05pm, first published 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newlyn's Tom Carey celebrates kicking a goal. Picture by Adam Trafford
Newlyn's Tom Carey celebrates kicking a goal. Picture by Adam Trafford

Another huge round is in store for in both the Ballarat Football Netball League and the Central Highlands Football League this weekend and our sports team are here once again to take you through the upcoming round five matches.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.