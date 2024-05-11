The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

Damascus College pedal power covers more than 1000km in just five days

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated May 12 2024 - 9:32am, first published 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Damascus sustainable racing team (SRT) after their epic five-day trip from Broken Hill to Ballarat, which raised almost $8000 for FECRI in memory of former team-member Connor Prunty. Picture by Adam Trafford
The Damascus sustainable racing team (SRT) after their epic five-day trip from Broken Hill to Ballarat, which raised almost $8000 for FECRI in memory of former team-member Connor Prunty. Picture by Adam Trafford

A team of intrepid Damascus College students have completed an epic journey of endurance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.