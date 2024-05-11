Damascus College pedal power covers more than 1000km in just five days

A team of intrepid Damascus College students have completed an epic journey of endurance.
The school's Sustainable Racing Team pedalled back in to their campus on Friday afternoon after a five-day 1085 kilometre ride from Broken Hill to Ballarat in their self designed and built aerodynamic trike.
The challenging ride was proposed to push the team's limits and to raise funds for the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute in honor of past team member and student Connor Prunty, who died in November 22 aged 24 from an aggressive bowel cancer just six weeks after his diagnosis.
A team of 14 students from years eight to 12, four volunteers and two staff took part in the gruelling B2B journey covering between 112km and 287km each day in their human powered electric solar-assisted hybrid trike.
Riders completed stints ranging from six kilometres to 37km depending on terrain and appropriate locations for their three-vehicle convoy to pull over to change riders and complete maintenance.
B2B journey crew chief and year 12 student Lucas Wells said the first day of riding, which covered almost 290km from Broken Hill to Mildura, was also one of the more challenging as team members got to grips with their roles.
Each student held multiple roles for the trip including driving, promotions, catering, riding, pit crew, navigation, solar management, communications, and media.
"That challenge was quickly resolved and we were travelling up to 7.5 hours a day," he said.
On the road the trike is limited to 70kmh but on a track it can reach speeds of up to 86kmh.
During the first day, riding mostly through NSW, the car was able to have twice as much solar power assisting the riders as it was when it was on Victoria roads because of differing motor limits between the states.
Fellow crew member and the only female on the team Isabella Fensling was at the controls when the team's trike suffered motor issues.
"The motor was cutting out on me on some of the larger hills through the Grampians," she said.
"I thought it was on the hills and I might be a little unfit but I got to the last kilometre and there was no motor left, no electrics, so I just pedalled the last kilometre to get to the rider change area."
The team were forced to swap the motor and controls in a park at Dunkeld before continuing their journey to Ararat.
Lucas said Thursday's rain also was a slight cause for concern.
"In the trike we don't have windscreen wipers, we don't have defrost and we have a lot of electronics," he said.
The team's return to school on Friday afternoon was through a guard of honour of hundreds of Damascus College students who lined the road. Also present was the CFA truck that bears the name of Connor Prunty, who was a proud CFA volunteer up to his death.
Sustainable Racing Team coordinator Alan Strange said the journey was significant for many reasons.
"The B2B journey has been an incredible experience for our team. It has showcased the power of determination and innovation, and we are immensely proud of what we have achieved together," he said.
The idea behind the ride arose during COVID.
"Part of the reason why the B2B journey was put in place was because during COVID the SRT didn't have any competitions or things to do," said school spokesperson Korina Hegert.
"Two of the organisers, Alan Strange and Rachael Beardall, came up with this idea to create a journey that would really allow the students to showcase all the different disciplines you have to have as an SRT member and give them something to work toward rather than just working in the shed on their vehicles and driving around in circles."
That achievement includes almost $8000 raised for FECRI in honour of Connor.
Ms Hegert said the community support throughout the entire trip had been "unbelievable" and helped the team smash their initial $500 goal.
The caravan park the team stayed in at Mildura on their way to Broken Hill before starting the return journey, organised a barbecue for the whole park on the students' return, raising almost $330 toward the cause.
