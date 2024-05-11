How can we help people with Reid's Guest House closing?

As the winter chill creeps in and Ballarat braces itself for the cold months ahead, a recent announcement has sent shockwaves through our community.
Reid's Guest House in Lydiard Street, managed by Uniting Vic.Tas, has been a beacon of hope for many facing homelessness, yet is set to close its doors around August this year.
Our community's concerns relate to this closure threatening to undo the progress made in tackling homelessness in our region, particularly following the challenges faced at White Flat tent town and now, the Doveton Street South CBD pocket park.
In referencing White Flat, the forecast mid-winter closure of Reid's has heightened the conversations of concern faced by our community not very long ago.
White Flat oval, usually a vibrant hub for activities including women's and disability football, SwordCraft, and gatherings of residents became a symbolic concern for our community's safety and security threats.
As winter emerges, we've witnessed rough sleepers move into lake pavilions and dining hubs in CBD.
Combined with the projected closure of Reid's, the turbulent 'White Flat' times have been revived and underscore the importance of proactive and collaborative measures, ensuring safety and well-being of all our community.
During the White Flat saga, not only were residents, sports and recreation groups affected, but heritage, beautiful grandstand and the newly built changerooms, toilets and surrounds came under threat.
The once bustling area, which should have been a source of joy and camaraderie, became a site of tension and uncertainty.
It serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of community spaces and the need for vigilant stewardship to protect everyone in our community from harm.
I believe the wind down of accommodation and support services at Reid's requires a whole of community response with Ballarat City Council, Uniting Vic Tas, funded government community services and police working collaboratively to ensure the best outcome for people suffering homelessness, along with many more on the financial edge with cost-of-living pressures.
As a community we need to be diverting and supporting people at the top of the cliff, not parking the ambulances at the bottom, and pushing an already stressed health and community services into further disarray.
I must emphasise the many voluntary organisations that largely go unrecognised, contributing to the combination of homelessness support services.
But as we know, volunteerism and seeking community funds has its limits and we are sitting on a very sharp fence, to expect that voluntary agencies can stretch any bit further.
Let me be clear, I am not singling out Uniting Vic Tas as they do a tremendous job in providing government funded services. But many self-funded programs across Ballarat and Reid's, is largely funded to operate and be maintained by Uniting Vic Tas reserves funding, which like many agencies is under huge demand.
I also understand the financial demands to maintain heritage buildings and the need to comply with the ever-changing regulations for guest and staff safety.
But as a community we must open discussion on how twenty-plus people will receive safe and secure accommodation now and into the future.
In February 2022, Reid's accommodated 50 guests and as a result of a fire the services have been reduced, but to lose 50 beds in two years is astounding and understandable why rough sleepers are increasing across our city.
As we confront the closure of Reid's, we must draw lessons from White Flat. We cannot afford to ignore the warning signs or underestimate the impact of homelessness on our community's safety and well-being.
Just as concerted efforts were made to address the challenges at White Flat, we must now, again, rally together to address the pressing issue of homelessness in Ballarat.
I applaud the many not-for-profit and voluntary Ballarat services who provide food, milk, shelter, safety and the critical link into other mental health and alcohol and drug services.
While the State Government announcements regarding affordable housing sound promising, we cannot afford to wait for long-term solutions to materialize.
For all the wrong reasons, Ballarat has been on stage in the public glare on many atrocious incidents and people are seeking action on local community issues.
It is imperative that as a community we act swiftly and decisively to prevent a humanitarian crisis on our streets here in Ballarat.
I am reminded by some of my colleagues that funding for homelessness services is outside council responsibility. Like any great organisation, family business or football and netball clubs, leadership at the governance level sets the theme for what happens at the next level.
Perhaps council can be the facilitator of discussion and work towards a solution ensuring our safe, healthy community.
Alternatively, we can start banking up those ambulances and wait for the crisis.
Everyone facing homelessness has unique needs, and with collective strength we can ensure the provision of appropriate wrap-around services, so no one is left behind.
By understanding these challenges and being a voice to activate and mobilize resources to address them, I believe that we can minimize the impact of Reid's closure on our community.
