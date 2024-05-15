The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How to find your winter wardrobe in Ballarat's op-shops

RJ
By Rachel Jackson
May 16 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner of the Wardrobe Green, Bianca Flint, said some of her favourite pieces in her wardrobe are from the op-shop. Picture by Kate Healy
Owner of the Wardrobe Green, Bianca Flint, said some of her favourite pieces in her wardrobe are from the op-shop. Picture by Kate Healy

Winter is around the corner, and if you're feeling the pressures of the rising cost of living, op-shops may provide the key to freshen up your wardrobe.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RJ

Rachel Jackson

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.