How to find your winter wardrobe in Ballarat's op-shops

Winter is around the corner, and if you're feeling the pressures of the rising cost of living, op-shops may provide the key to freshen up your wardrobe.
Owner of The Wardrobe Green, Bianca Flint, is a passionate and seasoned op-shopper.
The Wardrobe Green is a sustainable fashion business selling high-end pre-loved fashion, and Ms Flint's pieces are available from Hattie and the Wolf on South Street.
Op-shopping can be daunting for those who are new to the experience, according to Ms Flint.
"It's a practised skill," she said.
"Some people can just find those little treasures and others find it just all too much."
To help you get started, Ms Flint shared some tips and tricks for navigating Ballarat's op-shops, and how to have a successful experience.
Ms Flint said she prepares for a visit to the op-shop before she sets foot in the store.
"If I'm shopping for myself I'll make sure that I have an easy outfit I can get in and out of to try on clothes," she said.
"And always a cross-body bag, you need two hands."
Once in the store, she walks straight to the women's clothing rack and methodically goes through each piece, taking care to feel the fabric to look for quality items.
She said people shouldn't be afraid to check out all of the sections, as some of her best discoveries have been made in the men's and kids sections.
"I found some fantastic pieces that have been accidentally put in the kids' section," she said.
"There might be a ladies size eight that has been put in the kids' section as a dress, but it's actually a top."
After she has perused through the clothing sections, Ms Flint said she will also look for books and homewares, and any little treasures she can find over at the counter.
Ms Flint's favourite op-shop purchases include a silk dress, a pink ladies' bomber jacket, and a Chloé handbag (for just eight dollars).
Op-shopping can require persistence and patience, and Ms Flint said she recommends setting aside a decent amount of time to have the best experience, and not to be deterred.
"I know there's some days when I go into the op shop and I leave empty handed too because I'm like, no, not today," she said.
"I encourage people to visit regularly and don't just have a couple bad experiences where you come out empty handed."
If you're short for time, Ms Flint recommended going in with a clear idea with what you're after and to ask volunteers for help.
"Start small, you don't have to go through the whole op-shop if you don't have time," she said.
Ballarat has a wide collection of op-shops to explore - some of Ms Flint's most frequented stores are the Salvos store on Norman Street and the Uniting Op-Shop on Howitt Street.
On Howitt Street, you can also find a Vinnies and another Uniting Op-Shop.
If you're just getting into the swing of things, Ms Flint recommended to visit op-shops that are structured, and have been designed to appear as a retail shop.
One of these shops is the Uniting Op-Shop on Dana Street, where clothes have been organised into different sections by sizes and item type.
Candice Willis is the shop manager at the Uniting store, where she said they have some great winter pieces in stock at the moment.
"We have such amazing donors in Ballarat, who bring their donations just to us because they know that we value them a bit more," she said.
"Sometimes we'll get some really fantastic designer brands that no one has ever seen before."
It's no secret that everyone has been feeling the burden of the rising cost of living, and while op-shops offer low prices on their clothing items, so do ultra fast-fashion brands such as SHEIN.
Inflation has also led to a rise in op-shop prices, and items can be within the $10 range instead of below $5.
So why should you spend time rifling through the racks in the search for a hidden gem?
Op-shops help to decrease the waste produced by the fashion industry each year, and Ms Flint said there are a number of other reasons to opt for preloved clothing instead of ultra fashion
While you may have to sift through a few fast fashion items that have been donated to op-shops, Ms Flint said you are able to find high quality pieces for low-prices.
"I'd rather pay a little bit more, even if it is in the op-shop, for a garment that is well put together and won't fall apart in the wash," she said.
While Ms Flint encourages people to look for timeless pieces in their wardrobe and to consume less, she said op-shops are the perfect place to indulge in a trend, and to experiment with personal style.
"You can go in, pick something at a reasonable price, have a play with it and then donate it back if it's not for you, instead of promoting more consumerism," she said.
Candice Willis said on top of contributing to a circular economy and recycling, op-shops also provide an avenue for people to give back to those in need.
"We can service more people, our programs get bigger and can reach more people in the community who really need it at the moment," she said.
