CHFL milestone: Gordon great Mark Gunnell brings up 250th

"You stand 10-foot taller when you're playing alongside him."
That is how long-time teammate Adam Toohey describes Gordon great Mark Gunnell.
Gunnell plays his 250th game for Gordon against Creswick in the Central Highlands Football League at Creswick on Saturday.
Toohey, who is also a close mate off the field, said Gunnell was everything you wanted in a teammate - the "ultimate" team man.
"He's competitive, consistent. So driven.
"I could count on one hand how many times he's been beaten."
Toohey said without question Gunnell was the best player he had played with.
"He's a true on-field warrior and great of the league."
Incredibly, Gunnell has never played a reserves match - making his senior debut as a 16-year-old in 2007.
Gunnell has just about done it all in his playing career.
Right at the top of his list achievements are being part of the Eagles' 2022 and 2023 premiership sides.
He captained Gordon for 10 years, including being co-captain of the 2022 premiership team.
Gunnel is also a three-time Eagles best and fairest.
At competition level, Gunnell had the distinction of captaining the CHFL representative team in 2018 - wearing the navy blue and white on every occasion it took to the field from 2012 to 2019.
The key defender has also been in the CHFL team of the year nine times, including last season.
As well as sharing the milestone with many long standing teammates, he will also line up for the special moment alongside his twin brother Luke.
Luke has returned to the team for the occasion after missing a game.
