The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Analysis

CHFL milestone: Gordon great Mark Gunnell brings up 250th

DB
By David Brehaut
May 10 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saturday marks a big day for Mark Gunnell, who played nhis 250th senior game for Gordon. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Saturday marks a big day for Mark Gunnell, who played nhis 250th senior game for Gordon. Picture by Adam Trafford.

"You stand 10-foot taller when you're playing alongside him."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.