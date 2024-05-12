'They are divesting': Woolworths Wendouree on sale for about $15 million

Open for more than 30 years, the Woolworths on Howitt Street in Wendouree is looking for a new owner with a price tag of about $15 million.
JLL Retail Investments senior executive Jarrod Herscu said the owners of Woolworths Wendouree were private individuals from outside of Ballarat.
"They are divesting. There is no specific reason. They just want to get out. They have sold some previous real estate, " Mr Herscu said.
"That is just natural and cyclical to sell out of assets and reinvest into other things," he said.
The property sits on a 6394-square-metre block with a 2169 square-metre building and 116 car car parks.
According to JLL, the property is for sale by expression of interest.
Mr Herscu said the owners would like to sell the property about $15 million.
Mr Herscu said the sale will not affect the business of the supermarket.
"It is just an investment," he said. The current net lease of the property to Woolworths is $733,392 per annum.
According to JLL, the lease will expire in 2030 when the new owners will have options to decide whether to keep renting the property to the supermarket for the next 10 years.
"They got three 10-year options. So it takes [the leasing] into 2060," Mr Herscu said.
JLL senior director Stuart Taylor said the property was under a "older" style Net Lease, where the tenant was responsible for all outgoings, including land tax.
"These assets provide investors with exceptional income security, whilst protecting against the downside risk of rising expenses and taxes," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.