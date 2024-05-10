The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Investigation launched as league bans BFNL junior team

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 10 2024 - 4:33pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The BFNL has banned an under-17 senior club pending an investigation into behaviour last weekend.
The BFNL has banned an under-17 senior club pending an investigation into behaviour last weekend.

BFL Junior club Sebastopol has been indefinitely banned from competing in the under-17s seniors competition pending an outcome of an AFL investigation, stemming from an alleged series of incidents in its clash with Redan last weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.