Investigation launched as league bans BFNL junior team

BFL Junior club Sebastopol has been indefinitely banned from competing in the under-17s seniors competition pending an outcome of an AFL investigation, stemming from an alleged series of incidents in its clash with Redan last weekend.
The BFNL board has this week voted to launch an investigation into the allegations. The club, at this stage, will be banned from fielding an under-17s senior team until the outcome of the investigation, which could take up to two weeks, is known.
A BFNL spokesperson confirmed the investigation was underway and the team would be ineligible to play this weekend. The ban does not include any other Sebastopol junior or senior teams.
"At this stage it's an indefinite suspension, but we're keen to try and get them back playing as soon as possible if we can," the spokesperson told The Courier.
"We believe there were some alleged incidents in their game last weekend which were overarching in relation to players and spectators, and the league board has determined that until such time that we can meet and go through it and make sure everyone is doing the right thing, we will be enacting a suspension.
"It is just for the under-17 seniors, they don't have a reserves at that level. It does not affect any other teams (at Sebastopol) at this stage."
The league confirmed the investigation would focus on alleged conduct both on and off the field during the clash with Redan last weekend.
"It's come out of last weekend's game against Redan. The game was played out accordingly, but there is some pending investigations into the matter," they said. "There's a raft of issues that will need to be investigated.
"We've still got to go through the process. An AFL investigation will be launched and it will be up to the officer in charge to determine any future course of action.
"I'd expect it will probably go over the next two weeks, based on how these types of investigations have been carried out in the past."
The league also confirmed the club had expressed disappointment by the suspension before the outcome of the investigation was known.
"The club itself is upset with the decision, given the investigation is still to be finalised, but it goes back to safety and well-being of those involved," they said.
"I know the club has worked on some things internally to try and make a game happen this weekend, but at this stage I have not had any direction from the board that will be a different outcome as yet."
When contacted by The Courier, the club declined to comment at this stage.
However, late on Friday afternoon, the club released a statement on its Facebook page.
"The board have been in contact with the BFNL to get an understanding of the investigation but as yet have not been notified if we are able to play Sunday," it said.
"Please be reassured that the club's focus is our children's wellbeing and are disappointed that the article has been made public. The SFNC Board will provide further comment early next week."
