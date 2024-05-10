Alleged ute predator granted bail after arrest

The parents of two schoolgirls aged 14 and 13 say the girls cannot sleep and refuse to leave the house after a 50-year-old man allegedly sexually exposed himself to them on Eureka Street.
The girls were two of several young female school students allegedly sexually harassed across April and May at various locations in Ballarat.
The man who allegedly exposed himself to the girls, Blair Munro, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday to apply for bail after his arrest on Thursday.
Munro faced nine charges, including the directing of sexual activity at another, seven counts of sexual activity in the presence of a child, and one count of stalking.
Police said the offending began on April 10, when Munro approached a 23-year-old woman walking to a bus stop near Stockland Wendouree on Norman Street.
It was alleged Munro, driving a distinctive grey Mazda BT-50 pulled alongside the woman, lifted his shirt up and committed a lewd cat.
The woman allegedly told police that Munro "smirked as if he was proud of it".
Between April 10 and April 29, Munro allegedly exposed himself to two other school girls, aged 11 and 12, on April 11 and 18.
On the morning of April 29, Munro was alleged to have approached a 14-year-old school girl walking along Eureka Street.
The school girl later told police she saw Munro pass her up and down the road several times, causing her to become distressed.
The girl allegedly pulled out her phone to record Munro, who sped off down Eureka Street.
The same 14-year-old was allegedly targeted by Munro on the morning of May 6, this time with her 13-year-old sister on Eureka Street.
The pair were walking to a bus stop when Munro allegedly pulled up alongside them in his grey ute.
The 14-year-old was said to have remembered the car, and began running with her sister to nearby tradesmen cutting branches.
Police said Munro exposed himself to the girls before driving off.
At about 1.50pm that same day, police alleged Munro parked his ute alongside a rear fence at a primary school in Wendouree and gesture for children in the yard to come to the fence.
He then allegedly exposed himself to the students before driving away.
Munro was arrested at his work on May 9, after a police media release was put out detailing the alleged offending and the car he was driving.
During his interview, Munro allegedly told police the offending was a way of "killing time" before he started work, and that he was "doing it to get a reaction".
He also allegedly told police he had an "urge" to expose himself, and purposefully targeted primary-school aged girls as they "aren't as switched on".
Munro was said to have also disclosed another unreported incident at a primary school in another suburb.
At Friday's bail hearing, Munro's lawyer Scott Belcher called Munro's mother to give evidence about a proposed bail address.
It was proposed for Munro to stay with his mother on bail, who would be responsible for supervising his compliance with conditions.
Mr Belcher told the court it was his clients first time in custody and that he had no criminal record.
Munro worked as a technician at a ten-pin bowling alley, the court was told.
Bail conditions were canvassed, including a potential curfew or limitation on his movements in the community.
Magistrate Jonathan Klestadt said the alleged offending was "serious" and had wide-reaching consequences.
"The accused is charged with offences which rightly offend the morals of the community," the magistrate said.
"Any offences of a sexualised nature against children is appalling and can have life-long consequences for the victims.
"In this application I have been told by the informant that at least some of the victims have been severely traumatised by the alleged actions of the applicant.
"It is likely that they will need at least in the short to medium term, specialist assistance to overcome the natural reactions of fear and abhorrence that have been engendered in them because of the alleged behaviour."
Magistrate Klestadt granted Munro bail, but with strict conditions to not leave the house unless under the supervision of an adult in his family, and a condition not to drive a car during his bail.
"The prosecution's case is a very strong case, it seems to me, and it is likely that there will be no substantial delay in having these matters finalised, whether in this court or in the County Court," the magistrate said.
"A term of imprisonment for this offending is well within range, but there is the presumption of innocence at this stage, and the right of the applicant to bail."
The matter will return to court on May 13.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
