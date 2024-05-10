The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged ute predator granted bail after arrest

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 10 2024 - 2:23pm, first published 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police released CCTV of a ute thought to be involved in the incidents. Picture supplied
Police released CCTV of a ute thought to be involved in the incidents. Picture supplied

The parents of two schoolgirls aged 14 and 13 say the girls cannot sleep and refuse to leave the house after a 50-year-old man allegedly sexually exposed himself to them on Eureka Street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.