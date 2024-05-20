The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How a technical error kept Mark from homelessness

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
May 20 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Doery was told he needed to vacate his rental home he'd lived in for six years, only to be rejected for months for rentals. Picture by Adam Trafford
Mark Doery was told he needed to vacate his rental home he'd lived in for six years, only to be rejected for months for rentals. Picture by Adam Trafford

Reaching out for help can make the difference between having a safe home this winter, or being homeless.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.