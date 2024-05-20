How a technical error kept Mark from homelessness

Reaching out for help can make the difference between having a safe home this winter, or being homeless.
Mark Doery never expected to find a notice to vacant on his home of several years, and he never expected to struggle for months to find a new place to live for him and his 19-year-old daughter.
In November 2023, Mark found he had been given a notice to vacate, with 60 days, the minimum time, to find a new place.
He had lived in the Lake Gardens rental since September 2018.
Despite a background in real estate, Mark had no idea how hard he'd struggle to find a place - months later, he still hasn't found a new rental.
Mark was unwell for a few years and on Centrelink to get by - but has still always paid his rent.
But Mark said it was thanks to support from Ballarat's Child and Family Services, or Cafs, he was able to have a roof over his and his daughter's heads.
"I've been unable to work due to injury and illness, but you do what you can to get by," he said.
"I've been applying for places and it's not terribly easy."
Mark said he was told the owner wanted to do some repairs to the house and needed it vacant.
It was getting to the end of the 60 days notice and Mark hadn't found a new rental place.
"It was a stressful time," he said.
Mark reached out to Cafs, which was able to offer support through its Rental Stress Support Assistance Program.
This included a tenant advocate who was able to spot an error in the notice to vacate.
Mark said he simply did an internet search to find support and couldn't believe how engaging and supportive Cafs were, but he's well aware he's not the only one in this situation trying to find housing.
He said he'd go to open houses and come across people who had been rejected from upwards of 30 places.
"I met one young man with a young family, he and his partner worked with well-paying jobs," Mark said.
"They wanted to move to Ballarat and couldn't find a place."
Mark said the housing market was a "perfect storm", with a growing population, cost-of-living crisis and a housing shortage.
Cafs housing and homelessness team leader Ange Gale said people will take a notice to vacate at face value.
"The rental provider provided Mark a notice to vacate that was technically invalid, they didn't provide the right information in the notice to vacate," she said.
"We were able to see he couldn't be evicted with this notice, it wasn't valid.
"The Tenants Advocacy and Advice Program have technical knowledge renters don't understand."
Mark said he and his daughter were under a lot of stress when trying to find a rental under the 60 days deadline.
"We did have to confront the possibility of homelessness, which none of us really want to do," he said.
Mark was able to negotiate with his rental providers to remain in his current rental while he looks for another place for him and his daughter.
Mark has also sought out a housemate in order to make finding a place easier with another income.
He said he was concerned about the state of housing at the moment, having seen how hard it is to find a rental.
"If you're in a situation where you have to leave a rental and you apply to others and there are only so many available, and so much demand, it comes to where you need to be prepared to think how you are going to get through this and know the supports out there," Mark said.
Ms Gale said there just wasn't enough housing in the Ballarat and Central Highlands area.
"It's a highly competitive area for people looking for housing like Mark," she said.
"There are multiple people applying for multiple properties."
Ms Gale said Cafs is seeing more people seeking help about rental increases.
"Given the cost of living at the moment, $5 or $10 more a week can break the bank, let alone $150 a week," she said.
"People are already feeling the rental stress and then get a notice of increase, it can lead to rental arrears, picking between buying food or rent, having electricity or rent. There are huge concerns in that space."
Mark said it was "reassuring" to have that support.
"Everyone needs support, no matter who you are, to help guide you along because we all have concerns, and worries when we have to confront the possibility the unfortunate may occur," he said.
Cafs offers a rental stress support package where it can offer advocacy for a tenant and also connect them with other supports.
