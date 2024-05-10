Group of four men allegedly break into businesses, burn Mercedes

A 19-year-old who allegedly participated in a series of burglaries across central Victoria before setting fire to a Mercedes in Ballarat has fronted court.
Mason Quarrell appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday to apply for bail after his arrest in connection to the alleged crime spree on Wednesday.
The offending was said to have begun at about 1.30am on May 1, when Quarrell and three other co-offenders allegedly broke into a Maldon newsagency on the town's main street.
The group allegedly attempted to smash an ATM in the store, before giving up and taking $150 from the register, two cartons of cigarettes and flavoured milk from a refrigerator
At 2am on the same morning, the group were alleged to have broken into an IGA supermarket in Newstead, about 13km from Maldon.
Police said the group opened a side door with a jimmy bar and cleaned out the store's cigarette counter.
The group then allegedly headed to Ballarat, attempting to break into a vintage collectables business at about 2.40am.
At 3am, the group were alleged to have forced their way into a takeaway store in Delacombe, rummaging through cabinets but leaving empty handed.
Police said the group ended up in Wendouree Hungry Jacks at 4am, taking two empty registers from the drive-thru windows.
The alleged getaway car the group used, a white Mercedes hatchback, was found burnt out in Canadian, believed to have been stolen from a Footscray address on April 28.
Quarrell was arrested on May 8 at a friend's house in Mount Pleasant.
Police opposed Quarrell's bail and said he posed too great a risk of reoffending if out in the community.
The court heard from a woman who lived at Quarrell's proposed bail address, who said she would supervise his compliance with bail conditions.
The Court Integrated Services Program would be able to provide Quarrell support once bailed, the court heard.
Magistrate Jonathan Klestadt "very hesitantly" granted Quarrell bail.
It was not the first time Quarrell had been in custody, having been arrested earlier in 2024 for similar offending.
Magistrate Klestadt said Quarrell's young age acted in his favour, and that he was at a "sliding door" moment.
"At age 19 you are facing a fork in the road, you can go down the path of (co-accused), use drugs, smash up places, steal stuff and burn cars," the magistrate said.
"Or you can take the opportunity which has been provided to you through CISP and you can stop doing this sort of stuff.
"I think there is a very real prospect that if you were held in custody until these matters were finalised, you may become institutionalised."
The matter will return on June 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.