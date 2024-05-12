Mental health, chronic disease overlooked by state: health boss says

A "missed opportunity" from the state to prevent hospital admissions still has Ballarat Community Health's boss hopeful in a federal boost.
BCH chief executive officer Sean Duffy said delayed mental health reforms and a lack of clarity on trans and gender diverse funding was particularly concerning for those working with particularly vulnerable community groups.
Community Health First, the alliance between independent community health services, has welcomed no obvious cuts to grassroots preventative healthcare in the Victorian government budget handed down on May 7.
But of the $11 billion allocated to healthcare, the government has poured more than $8 billion into hospitals rather than what the alliance deemed as "addressing the underlying causes of our unsustainable healthcare system".
Ballarat Community Health chief executive officer Sean Duffy said there appeared to be a repeat strategy with similar results: "hospitals are overrun, emergency departments are overrun and chronic disease was increasing".
Mr Duffy has called on the Commonwealth government to make its focus on tackling chronic health conditions via its budget to be delivered on May 14.
He said community health organisations could make a significant impact in supporting chronic and complex health patients to prevent the added need for hospital admissions.
Instead, this has become an issue that Mr Duffy said was a political football with investment responsibility handballed between the state and federal governments.
Victorian community health organisations have not received a funding increase in more than a decade.
Community Health First put forward the lack of investment was despite record population growth and cost-of-living pressures across the state.
Mr Duffy said delayed mental health reforms has effectively put a key recommendations from the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System on pause.
Ballarat Community Health has been championing to design a mental health local program in partnership with people with lived experience. Mr Duffy said this was at least 12 months away before funding would be realised.
The state budget highlighted a trans and gender diverse clinic in Ballarat would continue with state funding.
Mr Duffy was concerned this would actually result in a reduction to services when his organisation had been calling for an expanded program.
There is a high demand for these services that might not be evident to the general community.- Ballarat Community Health chief executive officer Sean Duffy
He said Ballarat Community Health did not receive any funding to run the clinic. Funding had been allocated to establish the community in partnership with Your Community Health but Mr Duffy said it was unclear what this budget was funding.
"The trans and gender diverse community has a higher incidence of mental health needs, there is a higher incidence of suicide and significant isolation and stigma," Mr Duffy said.
"We're calling for an expansion...There is a high demand for these services that might not be evident to the general community."
The state budget featured a $54 million increase to the Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital overhaul - a project now tipped to cost $640 million.
This includes more maternity beds in an expanded women and children's hub while $5.4 million has been put aside for a dedicated mental health, alcohol and other drugs hub in the new emergency department.
Mr Duffy said he acknowledged the government was facing a tight financial landscape but there was "enough money" in the system that could be used more efficiently.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14 or Ballarat Community Health:on 5338 4500.
