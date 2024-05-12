The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

Mental health, chronic disease overlooked by state: health boss says

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 12 2024 - 11:48am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Community Health chief executive officer Sean Duffy says there appears to be a repeat strategy with similar results for healthcare in the Victorian government budget. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat Community Health chief executive officer Sean Duffy says there appears to be a repeat strategy with similar results for healthcare in the Victorian government budget. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A "missed opportunity" from the state to prevent hospital admissions still has Ballarat Community Health's boss hopeful in a federal boost.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.