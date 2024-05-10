Why Judy-Ann is skipping breakfast despite the hit to her work

Judy-Ann Quilliam is forgoing breakfast to raise money for the 2024 Dancing with our Stars.
Previously she would never leave the house without eating something in the morning, but after discovering one in five children go to school without breakfast, she wanted to show others what they could do to help.
To help with fundraising for Dancing with our Stars, she's asking people to join her in skipping breakfast and donate $10 to help raise awareness about the effects.
The Royal South Street Society business manager has been a part of the performing arts in Ballarat since 1979 - first as a competitor, then as a parent and now for work.
I eat breakfast religiously ... it's just been something that no one ever left the house until they did.
In doing this, I thought I would skip breakfast myself. I just want to see the impact that it had.
I would get to work and by about 10.30am in the morning, I had a headache.
I just found it really hard to just maintain that concentration when normally that would be my best work.
I normally go to work and I'm feeling energetic, I get in and I get my best work done in the morning.
But the days that I skipped breakfast, I noticed a significant difference.
I just can't help but think about the impact that that has on kids who are going to school without their breakfast and then a lot of those kids also maybe they don't have much for lunch.
Ballarat punches well above its weight in the performing arts and we don't tell enough people about what we do here in the performing arts.
Not just dance, our vocals, our instrumentalists. Calisthenics literally started here in Ballarat, and that's now a huge national thing.
It starts as a very young person, learning something, perfecting your skills and giving you the confidence to step out on the stage and give something a go.
But it has created so many performing artists and those skills also influenced you for the rest of your life.
I'm not a ballet dancer, I stopped dancing when I was probably 17 years old. But the skills that I learned back then (are still useful), like the confidence to give something a go just like this.
The tango is very different, the biggest difference is you are dancing with a partner and you're trying to dance as one.
Whereas my experience in ballet many years ago is really more as an individual or you're part of a troupe, but your actual dance moves are still you know very much the individual.
At the moment Shelley [Ross] keeps telling me to shake out the ballet dancer.
I think it helps because you can be instructed, you're used to being told what to do with movement and body positions and things like that.
But it's very hard to break something that you spent years developing.
It initially started as a conversation around our boardroom table for Royal South Street Society about potential new disciplines and we were talking about ballroom dancing.
But it ended up being a conversation more around giving back.
We're always going out to our community, we're asking for volunteers to come and help us or for sponsorship.
It was also a really nice way we felt to give back to the community that were already asking to support us, as well as doing a little bit of reconnaissance research on ballroom dancing and its popularity in our region.
We've got amazing schools (and) we've also got this huge and growing number of performing arts schools.
I just feel that we can encourage ourselves to be anything we want in this region, sports, performing arts, whatever it is that is your thing.
