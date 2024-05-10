'I want to feel valued': No parking fines as council staff strike

Hi, it's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier here with today's key stories from our news team.
In our top story today, Ballarat council parking officers are holding back on passing out fines after taking industrial action to get better wages.
Reporter Alison Foletta says union-aligned City of Ballarat staff voted to take industrial action on May 2, and drivers may have noticed they've only received a warning and not a $75 fine.
Meanwhile, ACM state reporter Ben Silvester brings us an in-depth look into placement poverty in the medical system. He speaks to a Ballarat medical student, who is one of thousands doing two years of mandatory unpaid placement in hospitals around Australia and struggling to support themselves.
And ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday, Melanie Whelan looks at all the ways to pay tribute to Ballarat mums.
In sport, don't miss our CHFL live stream this weekend, where David Brehaut brings you the Clunes versus Beaufort game in round five.
Thanks for your continued support. Have a great weekend.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
