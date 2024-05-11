Premier justifies lack of Ballarat major road projects in budget

Increased construction costs and a focus on the freight industry were the reasons why there was no funding for major road projects in Ballarat in the state government's May budget - the premier said.
Dyson Drive duplication and Ballarat-Carngham road were not in the state budget, handed down on May 7.
This is despite planning for Ballarat-Carngham road funded in the 2022/23 budget and Dyson Drive being a part of the council's advocacy plans for years.
While in Ballarat on May 10, premier Jacinta Allan said inflationary pressures, interest rate rises, cost of materials and pressures on the workforce were all affecting the cost of infrastructure projects.
"It is estimated across the country we need an additional 229,000 people in the construction sector alone, that shortage also puts inflationary pressure on the ability to deliver projects," Ms Allan said.
The premier said they had been "very upfront" about making "sensible and disciplined decisions" when it came to the 2024/25 budget.
When asked about Ballarat's growing population and their ability to get around the city if roads funding had such a high price tag, she pointed to the "range of road projects" funded in the budget.
She said their focus this year had been supporting regional communities with a road funding focus on the freight industry.
Previously the Central Highlands Homelessness Alliance coordinator Michelle Twigger said the 1300 homes that have been promised for regional Victoria after the Commonwealth Games cancellation would not be enough for the Grampians region.
When asked about what they were doing for additional housing support, Ms Allan pointed to the big housing build first promised in 2020.
She said projects in Delacombe were "terrific examples" of the government building more social and affordable housing.
She said she looked forward to ongoing partnerships with the federal government on this issue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.