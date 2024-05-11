The Courier
Premier justifies lack of Ballarat major road projects in budget

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
May 11 2024 - 11:07am
Victorian premier Jacinta Allan visiting Mount Clear College on May 10. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Increased construction costs and a focus on the freight industry were the reasons why there was no funding for major road projects in Ballarat in the state government's May budget - the premier said.

Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

