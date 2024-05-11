CHFL R5 selection update: Bulldogs, Saints line up new signings

Daylesford and Carngham-Linton have added new signings to their line-ups for CHFL round five assignments on Saturday, May 11.
The Bulldogs have landed yet another recruit from Western Region Football league club Werribee Districts, while the Saints' have secured a player from Lavington in the Ovens and Murray league.
Werribee Districts reigning best and fairest Andrew Panayi has been selected to play in the centre for Daylesford against Rokewood-Corindhap at Daylesford.
He fills a vacancy left by former Geelong VFL player Jordan Schroder.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said the Bulldogs were planning to give Panayi his club debut next week, but made an early call when Schroder "failed to come up".
Panayi has spent his career with Western Districts, represented the VAFA under-19s and WRFL on numerous occasions.
He also played for Vic Metro in 2015.
Former East Point junior Sam Hopper will make his debut for Carngham-Linton against Springbank at Snake Valley.
Hopper has moved back to Ballarat for employment and comes off four senior appearances for Lavington this season.
He has been at Lavington since 2021 after a short stint with Torquay and all his early football with Leeton Whitton.
Hopper played with East Point under-16.5 in 2016.
