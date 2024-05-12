Why there will be mental health practitioners in most schools by 2026

Anxiety and school attendance are some of Ballarat high school students' biggest challenges but there is one way teachers are trying to help.
Georgia Gregor has been a mental health practitioner at Ballarat High School for the past two years.
She was attracted to the role because of the preventative focus which ensures students are able to notice "warning signs before they happen".
"We know particularly within a school system that young people often talk to each other before they will talk to an adult," Mrs Gregor said.
"If they have that information before they have a conversation with their friend, it means that they can then use that knowledge and make sure that they access appropriate adult support as well."
Mrs Gregor said her work focuses on small group programs and bringing different initiatives to the school, including Live 4 Life.
Mrs Gregor said schools are facing a large increase in demand from students, and common themes surround anxiety and flow on effects of COVID-19 including school attendance rates.
She said they had a large number of students reaching out for help and were fortunate to have a bigger team that is able to handle, as best they can, the demand.
"Thinking back to my experience of high school, it was a private school so we had a chaplain and that was the only support that was available," Mrs Gregor said.
"As far as I know people didn't necessarily access support."
Now she is seeing more students reach out and be able to find support in a school setting, which she said was a positive.
But more wrap-around help is needed, students referred to additional support can face long wait times.
"We know that the wait time for a psychologist can be up to six months, sometimes longer and that means that in those breaktimes, particularly the Christmas holidays, the support is really limited for young people," Mrs Gregor said.
Mental health practitioners in schools have been a state government funded program since 2023.
Half of government and low-fee non-government schools have a practitioner and the rollout is expected to be finished by 2026.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
