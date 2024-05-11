BFNL WRAP | It's a shoey in as Cobras strike hard

BACCHUS Marsh has breathed new life into its Ballarat Football Netball League season with a barnstorming win at Sebastopol, and in doing so, sending the Burra to a precarious 1-4 record.
The Cobras find themselves back in the competition at 2-3 after a massive scalp at Marty Busch Oval and with Melton South at home to come next week, the opportunity is there for the Bacchus Marsh to get back onto even keel in season 2024.
Saturday's 17.19 (121) to 7.7 (49) win was set-up by the near perfect third quarter from Dennis Armfield's team as they booted 7.4 to no score to take a stranglehold on the match that up until that point had seemed to be in the balance.
While Bacchus Marsh had always looked the slightly better side, it's inability to finish off the good work, as has been the case in a couple of losses so far this season, could have been costly.
But this time, the Cobras would not be denied as they slammed on the breaks of any Sebastopol attack, incredibly conceding just seven second-half points from turnover in the big win.
In other matches, East Point was made to work all the way by a dogged Lake Wendouree, but eventually the class and experience gap won out for the Kangaroos, as they took control in the last quarter to win 17.17 (119) to 8.6 (54).
Just four goals separated the sides deep into the third quarter, but East Point slammed home the advantage late and went on with it in the last quarter to record a comfortable win.
The big result of the day though came at Clarke Oval where Sunbury officially announced itself a genuine premiership contender in a dismantling of North Ballarat.
The home side conceded just one goal for the first three quarters in their impressive 17.9 (111) to 3.12 (30) win.
It was the complete performance from Matt White's men and has given the clearest of warnings that the Lions are in the competition to win it this season.
The match looked like an even contest on paper, but this game, but with Mitch McLean and Jake Sutton combining for 10 goals, it was a no contest as Sunbury ran riot.
Redan's good recent form at Darley counted for nought as the Devils tore away early to record a big win.
Darley had eight goals on the board before Redan had barely got off the team bus, taking a 41-point lead into the first change. From that point, the home side was rarely troubled, winning 19.11 (125) to 8.11 (59).
The final game of the round was also one-side with Melton toying with Ballarat in a 70-point win.
Ballarat actually was the first on the board in this one and took a two-point lead into the first change in a game of defences.
But after quarter time, Melton took control. It was six unanswered goals in the second quarter as the Bloods cruised away to win 15.6 (96) to 3.8 (26)
