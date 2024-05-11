The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Review

BFNL WRAP | It's a shoey in as Cobras strike hard

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
May 11 2024 - 5:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastopol big man Luke Goetz continued his big season, but it was his shoey at the end of the day that was most impressive. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Sebastopol big man Luke Goetz continued his big season, but it was his shoey at the end of the day that was most impressive. Picture by Lachlan Bence

BACCHUS Marsh has breathed new life into its Ballarat Football Netball League season with a barnstorming win at Sebastopol, and in doing so, sending the Burra to a precarious 1-4 record.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.