BFNL REVIEW | Sunbury stamp its premiership credentials

Sunbury has officially announced itself as a genuine premiership chance after an emphatic win over a shell-shocked North Ballarat on Saturday.
The home side dominated from start to finish, slamming on nine goals to just one point in the third quarter to score an all-the-way 17.9 (111) to 3.12 (30) win.
Everything the Lions touched turned to gold and conversely, everything North Ballarat tried turned to dust, as the Roosters looked like every bit of their tough first month had taken a toll on them.
But any excuses for North Ballarat pale into insignificance by the complete dominance of the Sunbury team, led by what coach Matt White said was a full 18-man defence.
White said he hoped his side would now be judged on that performance and the trick was to continue that form throughout the season, starting with a blockbuster clash with Darley next weekend.
"We all know what North Ballarat and Brendan (McCartney) are doing with those guys and to be able to beat them on the inside the way we did, was just brilliant," he said.
"We had a plan about what a very good team could do and the boy was exciting to see.
"The boys shared the footy around, they moved the ball really well, but the favourite thing for me was the way we defended the game. You can praise individuals for kicking goals and getting a heap of the footy, but it was just the way we defended as a unit. It's what I've been promoting for a little while. But when it goes to that level, it has nothing to do with the coach.
The only concern for Sunbury was a knee injury to Paddy Scanlon in the second quarter which he will have scans on during the week.
White said Darley was already in the front of his mind.
"Jumping into next week, I've seen what Darley was able to do today, so the planning in my head has already started," he said. "I know that the guys will celebrate tonight because we should enjoy what we do, but my thoughts are already on Darley and what they are going to bring to us.
"It's exciting that we've got ourselves into this position early in the year, Us v Darley, round six, let's enjoy the build-up to what it will be."
North Ballarat coach Brendan McCartney said his side had no answer to the Sunbury quality, but said he saw this result as a one-off, more than a trend.
"Outplayed pretty much all day," he said. "I felt like we didn't have our best preparation for the game, but what it boils down to, we were below average and they were very good.
"I felt they had the ascendancy all day, they played the ground better and were a lot more proactive than us, had a lot more energy and outplayed us.
"I'm unsure where a lot of them were with their energy levels, when you go bad, it's hard to go around and ask every single player where they were at. It wasn't our best game.
"We know we'll be fine though, our best is super competitive and I'm sure it will turn pretty quickly. Full credit to Sunbury, they are fit, skillful and organised and it seems they'll be right there at the end."
Sunbury 3.3, 5.4, 14.6, 17.9 (111) d North Ballarat 0.4, 1.6, 1.7, 3.12 (30)
GOALS: (Sunbury) M McLean 5, J Sutton 5, J Egan 2, F Ampulski 1, J Hannett 1, B Landt 1, H Power 1, P Scanlon 1 (North Ballarat) M Faulkner 1, H Loader 1, T McMIllan 1 BEST: (Sunbury) F Ampulski, M McLean, T Werner, L Urbon, B Eales, M Lewis (North Ballarat) J Sparkman, N Troon, H Loader, R Polkinghorne, H Trigg
It's taken five weeks, but Bacchus Marsh coach Dennis Armfield may have finally unlocked the key to his side's success, as they overpowered a disappointing Sebastopol at Marty Busch Reserve.
The Cobras were in controls throughout the game, but as has been the case in an number of their early losses, they had failed to put the opposition away when on top.
At half time, the Cobras lead was just 12 points, despite seven more shots on goal, but something clicked for the team in the third quarter as they ran in a seven goal to no-score term to gap the game, before running away to a convincing win,. 17.19 (121) to 7.7 (49).
Armfield said he felt his team was turning the corner on what it could do.
"We knew Sebas were going to be a quality side and we knew there would be a lot on the line today," he said.
"The third quarter it all stuck, but I thought in the first half, to have 16 scoring shots, we just weren't on the right side of the sticks.
"I thought the way we were playing today was much more team oriented, much more focused on our structure, so for me, it wasn't so much a concern we were missing.
"We know what we can do and if we can do it for long enough, we're right in games. I thought our ability to out-number at the contest, our ability to have a spare, our ability to press up, break a tackle, it was a great effort all round."
While it's been an incredibly tough start to the season for the Burra with just an opening round win to show for it, in truth this is probably the game that will hurt most of all, given it was against a side which also sat 1-3 on the ladder.
Sebastopol coachTony Lockyer said the team needed to sit down and work out what was going wrong.
"We put this one in the same folder as the Melton game unfortunately," he said. "We turned the ball over a lot in the first half by foot and hand which gave them their scoring shots, I never felt we were out of it at all.
"But we never saw the third quarter coming like that. We started the third quarter with a series of turnovers and frees against and that gave them a run on, we never fired a shot after that.
"I think Bacchus Marsh's transition play was better throughout the day and I felt that was obvious during the day, but the real disappointing thing was once they kicked a few goals, we just seemed to shut up shop.
"We spoke after the game about taking responsibility for our performance, and we didn't do it, we've got to do it again this week and front up to North, who we know are great contested, physical side."
Bacchus Marsh 4.5, 6.10, 13.14, 17.19 (121) d Sebastopol 2.1, 5.4, 5.4, 7.7 (49)
GOALS: (Bacchus Marsh) I Nixon 4, D Armfield 3, J Owen 3, C Freake 1, C Gates 1, L Goetz 1, K Hilton 1, J Huxtable 1, A Lalor 1, J McCreery 1 (Sebastopol) D Widgery 2, A Forbes 1, J Hill 1, L Latch 1, J McDonald 1, L Stow 1 BEST (Bacchus Marsh) I Nixon, J Kovacevic, E McKercher, L Goetz, J McCreery, J Owen (Sebastopol) not listed
East Point would be happy to walk away with a sizable win over Lake Wendouree, but this game was far from the 65-point margin it ended up being.
Lake Wendouree took the game right up to the highly fancied Kangaroos, sitting within four goals late in the third quarter before East Point kicked away with a solid win, 17.17 (119) to 8.6 (54).
It sets up a mouth-watering challenge for the Kangaroos next weekend when they travel to Melton to face the all-conquering Bloods. It's the second major test for the club this season, having proved no match for Darley in the opening round.
How much they have improved in the last month will be put to the acid test against a powerful opponent next weekend
For East Point coach Joe Carmody, the result was good, but he admitted he felt his team had been a "bit patchy".
"Full credit to Lakers, they had a real crack all day," he said. "I thought we dominated inside 50s and eventually that translated onto the scoreboard.
"I thought we didn't really captialise when we needed to, we kicked something like 26.25 last weekend against Melton South and today was 17.17, so we're not making the most of our opportunities.
"But having said that, I thought it was a good contest, their ball movement was good off half back, their tackling and effort all day was good. It was pleasing we were able to eventually kick away.
"Last week, we knew what we were up against in a side at the early stages of their development, and Lakers, we knew they were okay against North."
Lake Wendouree coach Rohan Brown said the first quarter was far-and-away the best quarter of football he had seen from his side and was proud of the way they cracked in all game.
"We crack in and that's the most pleasing thing," he said. "The first quarter was as good as we've played all year and it just shows we're not far away if we continue to do the things we speak about week-after-week.
"We played some really nice footy early, but made a few errors in bad spots, the class got a hold of us a little bit and they took the momentum from us.
"I think they kicked away from the 27 to 32nd minute mark of the third quarter. It's small steps, we've taken another couple of small steps again today, a couple of wins would be good just to keep that going."
East Point 4.0, 9.5, 12.9, 17.17 (119) d Lake Wendouree 3.2, 4.2, 6.3, 8.6 (54)
GOALS: (East Point) B McDougall 4, S Robinson 4, J Brown 1, L Canny 1, J Jeffrey 1, J Johnston 1, M Johnston 1, B Jones 1, A Molan 1, M Rotumah-Onus 1, J Taylor 1 (Lake Wendouree) B Thompson 4, K Anderson 1, C James 1, H Robertson 1, N Shearer 1 BEST: (East Point) J Taylor, L Canny, J Van Meel, M Johnston, B McDougall, B Jones (Lake Wendouree) J O'Connell, B Thompson, K Anderson, A Gove, T Zampatti
The Melton versus Ballarat match was another that had a big margin in the end, but did not quite reflect the combativeness of the contest.
The match really only split apart in the second quarter as Melton finally got on top of a stubborn Ballarat defence. It was a six-goal-to-nil blast that ultimately put the game in the game, and allowed the Bloods to run out 15.6 (96) to 3.8 (26) winners.
Braedan Kight continued his brilliant start to the season with seven majors, but it was the backline led by Lachlan Phillips and Bailey Mawson that really stood out for coach Troy Scoble.
"It was an amazing first quarter, I don't think we even looked like having a scoring shot for the first 16 or 17 minutes," he said. "Ballarat was really good, great in the contest, defensively sound, just a real arm wrestle for the whole first quarter.
"Both defences were on top and they might have missed one or two shots that could have given them a bit of a break
"Fortunately for us in the second quarter we started to get on top around the contest and we were able to captialise on turnover which got us that scoreboard advantage.
"It was a really competitive game for the whole day. The margin didn't reflect the contest, for us though, any time you're able to match-up with a top team and keep them to three or four goals, you've got to be pretty content with your work.
"It didn't feel like a 70-point game, for us we just want to keep banking the wins before winter comes. To play another really good side and bank another win it's a step in the right direction."
Ballarat coach Chris Maple agreed that he didn't feel the final score was indicative of the true nature of the contest.
"It was nearly a nil-all draw in the first quarter and then I think we lost our way a little bit in the contested side of the game in the second quarter and that combined with some turnover really hurt us," he said.
"We definitely played better than we did against Darley, but once Melton got the momentum in the second quarter they were pretty hard to stop.
"After that, I thought we were pretty even with them across the board, we just didn't make the most of our opportunities.I mean 3.8, and a few players missing shots from 25m out directly in front, you just can't afford to do that against any side."
Melton 1.0, 7.4, 10.5, 15.6 (96) d Ballarat 1.2, 1.3, 2.8, 3.8 (26)
GOALS: (Melton) B Kight 7, R Davis 2, J Hickey 1, J Kight 1, B Sullivan 1, J Walker 1, R Walker 1 (Ballarat) L Dalgleish 1, L Gray 1 BEST: (Melton) B Kight, J Hickey, J Cotter, L Phillips, B Sullivan, B Mawson (Ballarat) not listed
Redan will be left lamenting a poor start in what was otherwise a competitive hit-out against a fired-up Darley at Darley Park.
While the Lions have had a good record in recent years at the venue, four goals in the opening 10 minutes and eight goals in the opening quarter from the hosts put pay to any chance Redan might have had of causing another boilover.
From there, Darley controlled the contest throughout, without really putting its foot on the throat, but still ran out comfortable winners 19.11 (125) to 8.11 (59).
Darley coach Dan Jordan said the start had been a huge focus for his side this week and he was pleased with the response after a couple of so-so- performances in recent times.
"We haven't started well the last couple of weeks, we wanted to be right on from the start," he said. "From that point on, there were a few things that we feel we have to go to work on, but that first quarter gapped the game in the end.
"I thought Redan cracked in, they were very spirited and they never stopped going in.
"I feel that we're playing in patches at the moment and doing enough, I'd like us to be a bit more consistent over the four quarters. I think if I looked at the result at the start of the game, I would have taken it. We didn't play great footy, but there was enough day."
There are a couple of worries for the Devils with the loss of Brady Wright to a bad cork while Leigh Spiteri hurting his hamstring which will see him out for a few weeks. It left the Devils two down on the bench, but the start had given them the gap they needed.
Like at Sunbury, attention is already turning to next weeks blockbuster.
"They're playing good footy and we know they've changed their game style a little bit and are executing very very well. It will be a great challenge for our boys to go over there and play a really quality side." Jordan said.
Redan coach Gary Learmonth said his team had been blown away early.
"I don't know if we didn't turn up, I just thought we were a bit off and a bit of inexperience showed through, particularly around the clearances," he said.
"Eight goals to one was a poor start, but I thought we were pretty competitive in the middle quarters and they got away in the last.
"They are a good side, reigning premiers for a reason, we've got to learn from that and just make sure we do better for longer next time."
Darley 8.1, 10.3, 13,8, 19.11 (125) d Redan 1.2, 3.5, 5.8, 8.11 (59)
GOALS: (Darley) B Myers 6, H Inglis 5, B Bewley 3, B Wright 2, Ad Azzopardi 1, D Bishop 1, W Johnson 1 (Redan) G Bell 2, S Broadbent 1, B Carroll 1, L George 1, R Gunsser 1, D Harten 1, H McNamara 1 BEST (Darley) B Myers, B Bewley, L Baker, H Inglis, Z Le Huray, As Azzopardi (Redan) B Douglass, Z Mortlock, R Collins, L George, J Werts, R Gunsser
LADDER: MELTON 16, SUNBURY 16, DARLEY 16, EAST POINT 12, BALLARAT 12, NORTH BALLARAT 8, Bacchus Marsh 8, Redan 8, Sebastopol 4, Lake Wendouree 0, Melton South 0
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.