CHFL R5 wrap: Daylesford, Skipton, Waubra win thrillers | details, ladder

Daylesford has dodged a bullet with two goals in the dying moments to scrape home by six points against Rokewood-Corindhap and remain unbeaten in the CHFL after five rounds.
The Grasshoppers looked to have the match in their keeping with six-point lead, but the Bulldogs left them stunned with an extraordinary finish at Daylesford on Saturday.
Tom Hunt and then new recruit Andrew Panayi goaled in the last minute to steal the premiership points.
Panayi kicked three goals on debut in a best-on-ground display.
It was one of three heart-stoppers.
Skipton held on by four points in a gripping finale against Hepburn at Skipton and Waubra kicked the last goal of the day to edge out Ballan by four points at Waubra.
However, Springbank was the story of the day - losing to Carngham-Linton by 94 points at Snake Valley.
This leaves the Tigers winless after four games and has their finals prospects in tatters.
Springbank was the outsider and the loss came as no surprise, but the magnitude of the defeat signals that the grand finalist of the past two seasons has fallen off the cliff.
Brad McDonald marked his return for the Saints for the first time since round one with six majors.
In other matches:
BUNGAREE 20 232.72
DAYLESFORD 20 162.03
GORDON 16 153.36
NEWLYN 14, 240.13
BUNINYONG 14, 121.59
SKIPTON 175.71 12
CARNGHAM-LINTON 12, 126.42
HEPBURN 8, 118.42
Dunnstown 8, 98.03
Clunes 8, 91.25
Learmonth 8, 91.09
Waubra 8, 61.3
Rokewood-Corindhap 4, 84.81
Creswick 4, 58.47
Ballan 4, 57.94
Springbank 0, 66.1
Beaufort 0 34.43
Gordon 3.2 4.6 10.8 16.9 (105)
Creswick 2.2 2.3 3.3 6.7 (43)
GOALS - Gordon: B.Sutcliffe 5, L.Blazko 2, J.Gorman 2, L.Payne 2, M.Gunnell 2, J.Graham 1, M.Griffiths 1, Z.Ryan 1; Creswick: A.Sedgwick 3, L.Ryan 2, J.Thomas 1
BEST - Gordon: B.Frazer, J.Lampi, L.Payne, D.Anderson, J.Gorman, B.Sutcliffe; Creswick: J.Mcintyre, B.Plover, M.Hottes, A.Sedgwick, N.Pantzidis, W.Preston
Skipton 1.2 5.4 9.6 11.9 (75)
Hepburn 4.2 7.4 9.8 (71)
GOALS - Skipton: R.Monument 3, W.Beever 1, J.Peeters 1, J.Maddock 1, M.Cullinan 1, A.Pitson 1, P.Graham 1, J.Draffin 1, A.Nestor 1; Hepburn: I.Grant 4, M.Banner 3, A.McKay 1, M.Mckay 1, N.Johns 1
BEST - Skipton: R.Monument, P.Graham, S.Romeril, J.Draffin, J.Peeters, B.Krol; Hepburn: J.Grant, B.Mckay, M.Mckay, J.Wallesz, H.Rodgers, T.Brown
Daylesford 4.2 11.3 12.6 16.10 (106)
Rokewood-Corindhap 2.4 5.4 9.8 15.10 (100)
GOALS - Daylesford: A.Panayi 3, T.Lee 3, C.Beck 3, T.Sullivan 2, L.Said 2, C.Molivas 2, B.Jones 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Searl 5, J.Buttler 2, M.Lockyer 2, R.Aikman 2, M.Riding 1, Z.Jenkins 1, J.Morgan 1, L.Philp 1
BEST - Daylesford: A.Panayi, C.Molivas, M.Dean, A.Boyse, T.Lee, A.Leonard; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Searl, M.Lockyer, M.Rivett, L.Philp, Z.Jenkins, R.Aikman
Waubra 1.0 7.3 9.4 10.5 (65)
Ballan 3.2 4.3 9.6 9.7 (61)
GOALS - Waubra: D.Robertson 4, O.Randall 2, J.Knights 1, D.Jenkins 1, M.Harrison 1, T.Ford 1; Ballan: J.Kurzman 3, J.Fuller 2, D.Nielsen 2, B.Kennedy 1, B.Colley 1
BEST - Waubra: D.Robertson, T.Ford, D.Jenkins, T.Hall, N.Benson, S.Buck; Ballan: A.Tanner, J.Fuller, J.Arnold, J.Lingard, A.Hine, D.Velden
Carngham-Linton 4.7 12.8 17.14 26.17 (173)
Springbank 5.2 7.3 10.4 12.7 (79)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: B.McDonald 6, B.Benson 4, M.Picken 3, D.O'Brien 3, M.Knight 2, N.O'Brien 2, T.Scoble 2, T.Clark 2, C.Patterson 1, W.Bruty 1; Springbank: Z.Bozanich 5, Z.Kennedy 2, A.Challis 1, J.Maher 1, J.Wilson-Keir 1, B.Haintz 1, C.Ronan 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton T.Clark, B.McDonald, M.Picken, A.McPherson, J.Mcmickan, B.Benson; Springbank: B.Haintz, K.Maher, F.Toose, Z.Bozanich, P.Glanford, A.Challis
Bungaree 4.2 6.6 11.10 13.16 (94)
Dunnstown 1.5 3.5 3.6 5.8 (38)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Lukich 5, I.Quick 2, J.Mahar 2, B.Dodd 1, J.Richardson 1, B.Willian 1, J.Murphy 1; Dunnstown:
BEST - Bungaree: T.Wakefield, J.Murphy, J.Lukich, N.Browning, A.Browning, T.Elliott; Dunnstown: A.Caligiuri, C.Tangey, W.Henderson, J.Crone, N.Byrne, R.Adams
Clunes 2.2 5.6 9.12 12.17 (89)
Beaufort 1.2 1.6 2.6 5.7 (37)
GOALS - Clunes: M.Kasparian 2, M.Miller 2, R.Thompson 2, J.Robertson 1, M.Murray 1, N.Clarke 1, D.Evans 1, M.Paramonov 1, A.Bowd 1; Beaufort: J.Connor 1, D.Wenn 1, L.Harris 1, L.McLinden 1, T.Haase 1
BEST - Clunes: M.Ryan, D.Bulluss, R.Thompson, M.Paramonov, M.Kasparian, C.Newton; Beaufort: M.Wilson, C.Mahony, H.Slater, F.Kellett, T.Smart, L.Harris
Buninyong 1.4 3.6 7.10 11.14 (80)
Learmonth 0.2 2.7 4.7 6.10 (46)
GOALS - Buninyong: J.Coxall 3, A.Domic 3, J.Ottavi 2, L.Stewart 1, L.Burbidge 1, J.Morgan 1; Learmonth: D.Folkes 2, M.Rowe 2, C.Kimber 1, J.Rae 1
BEST - Buninyong: H.Givvens, J.Coxall, J.Morgan, J.Robertson, D.Micallef, A.Domic; Learmonth: M.Judd, J.Rae, M.Harbour, T.Mitchell, W.Green, C.Kimber"
