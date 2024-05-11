BFNL A GRADE | Two draws highlight thrilling round five

TWO draws highlighted a huge round five of BFNL netball with nothing separating both Lake Wendouree and East Point as well as Sunbury and North Ballarat.
The clash at C.E Brown Reserve seemed to be Lake Wendouree's for much of the contest with the home side leading by between three or four goals for much of the match.
Three goals separated the side's at the last change, but East Point kept finding a way to score, with goal shooter Stacey Edge shooting the lights out in the second, some from long range, to help her side claw into the lead deep into the last quarter.
The teams went shot-for-shot in the thrilling final moments with Sebastopol having the last opportunity to score off a turnover, but were beaten by the clock with the match finishing all square.
For East Point, is the club's second draw of the season, remarkably it is still to win despite being close in every game.
"We're such a young group, so being able to back each other in, have that patience in the last quarter to come from four goals down, they were very disciplined with the turnovers and almost got the win," East Point coach Tayla Banham said.
"One of our strengths is the depth we have. we've got 11 girls who can play nearly every position on the court In that last quarter, we took a breath and credit to our shooters, they got the job done."
Lake Wendouree coach Courtney McLean said she was happy with the team's attack throughout the contest.
"That was something we needed to improve on in connection and timing, so I was happy with that, but in a sense, I don't think we converted enough of our turnovers which was the main thing," she said.
"When the pressure came we were able to steady and take control, we made heaps and heaps of changes and saw some positional things we haven't done before, so I pleased that I feel confident in that being good long term.
"I certainly would have preferred the win, it seemed as though they got it into the circle fairly often, so I feel we need to provide more pressure off the circle as well."
The other thriller was at Clarke Oval where Sunbury and North Ballarat played out a 61-61 draw,
The high-quality contest ebbed and flowed throughout the whole contest with North Ballarat seemingly holding a solid lead at the last change.
But Sunbury found a new gear in the last quarter, with Amalani Fauonuku hitting 14 from 17 attempts in the thrilling final quarter.
In all, Sunbury found 22 shots in the final 15 minutes, of which 18 were successful, North Ballarat created just the 12 shots, but as usual Maddy Selmon and Poppy Douglass, did not miss, each shooting 100 per cent for the quarter.
But the momentum was with the home side with them clawing back to a thrilling tie and they remain undefeated alongside next week's opponent in Darley.
Speaking of Darley, the Devils held off a determined challenge by Redan to score a three-goal win and remain undefeated.
Just one goal separated the teams at the last change, but Darley was able to settle in the final moments thanks mainly to seven last-quarter goals from Olivia Cawthray to hold on for a 39-36 win.
There was also another close contest at Macpherson Park with Melton hanging on for a 44-40 win over Ballarat. Bloods goaler Kimberly Phillips shots 10 from 10 in the final quarter, and 32 of 34 for the day to lead her side home.
The final match saw a convincing win to Sebastopol against an improved Bacchus Marsh.
After conceding 98 goals last week, the Cobras defence was stronger this time around, but Sebastopol still had too much polish, winning 61-21.
