Review

BFNL A GRADE | Two draws highlight thrilling round five

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 11 2024 - 9:57pm, first published 9:49pm
East Point's Stacey Edge had a brilliant shooting game against Lake Wendouree, helping her side to a draw.
TWO draws highlighted a huge round five of BFNL netball with nothing separating both Lake Wendouree and East Point as well as Sunbury and North Ballarat.

Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

