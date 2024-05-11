What I've learnt from juggling motherhood and work

Dear subscribers,
I've been reflecting a lot lately on my role as a working mum and it's something I'm regularly asked about, whether it be from colleagues, the community or parents at the school gate.
It's hard to balance a full-time career while juggling kids and outside commitments. It absolutely comes with its challenges and there's always a price you pay.
That can range from women who return to work early and sacrifice time with their baby because Paid Parental Leave hasn't been available, or women cutting their breastfeeding journey shorter than recommended guidelines if their workplace doesn't have the facilities needed to maintain it.
Some days, it means cancelling kids' swimming lessons late in the day and other days, you might make it home in time to see your kids for 10 minutes at bedtime.
Men battle some of these things too, among others, and it's always encouraging seeing men in leadership who visibly champion balance.
I'm grateful that at ACM, publisher of The Courier, my boss is a leader who has been instrumental in helping me not only be able to juggle work with young kids and have the flexibility that working parents need, but who regularly talks about the need to take time for myself.
I've been surrounded throughout my career with women who have made it work and I've taken inspiration from them.
Here are some of the things that have helped me:
- Having a great team player - and enabling them to step up and support you at home if you show them how you need them to help. Sometimes we need to let go of things being done to our same standards and get comfortable with 'good enough'.
- To use my village - we have leaned on family and close friends a lot, helping with school and childcare pick-ups and running kids to swimming lessons. It's been a massive help.
- Tempering expectations - a house doesn't need to be spotless to be functional and kids are noisy and messy and unpredictable. You've got to embrace the positives.
- Not being afraid to ask for help when you need it - you don't need to do it all on your own and there is some great support out there.
- Self care - even if it's a cup of tea on the couch or a coffee with friends.
My message to other mums this Mother's Day is to be kind to yourself and embrace the chaos. We're all doing the best we can. Sometimes our wheels fall off and that's ok.
And to those women who may not be mums but are part of our village and play important supporting roles - thank you. We couldn't do it without you.
Happy Mother's Day.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
