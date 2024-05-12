The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Ballarat's early start to Mother's Day for a good cause

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated May 12 2024 - 12:32pm, first published 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Treacy at the 2024 Mother's Day Classic. Picture by Adam Trafford
Kate Treacy at the 2024 Mother's Day Classic. Picture by Adam Trafford

It was an emotional morning for the Mother's Day classic ambassador Kate Treacy. She started her Mother's Day with hundreds of runners and walkers raising money for cancer research.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.