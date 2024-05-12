Ballarat's early start to Mother's Day for a good cause

It was an emotional morning for the Mother's Day classic ambassador Kate Treacy. She started her Mother's Day with hundreds of runners and walkers raising money for cancer research.
"It is a personal journey for me, I'm living with cancer," Ms Treacy said.
She has participated in the popular and important event for the past six years.
In the past she had run the course but this year took on the walk in Victoria Park.
It is the third time Fernwood has been running the event in Ballarat.
Ballarat owner Lee Squire said she was excited to see more than 650 people registered for this year's events.
"It is an incredible event to be a part of," Ms Squire said.
This year the event raised money for both breast and ovarian cancer.
Ms Squire said she was grateful to the people who came out to volunteer for the event.
She said there were both gym members and members of the public who had come out to participate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.