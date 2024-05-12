Miners men move to top of the ladder after two wins, women also double up

The Ballarat Miners are on top of the NBL1 South ladder after two hard-fought wins across the weekend, saw them reach 7-2 on the season.
A strong win against Eltham on Saturday night was backed up by a hard-fought victory over Kilsyth on Sunday, the Miners only breaking clear in the final minutes.
On Saturday night, Nicholas Staddart lit up Selkirk Stadium with 26 points, at 60 per cent from the field, including 75 per cent from close range.
He was backed up by the two-pronged bigs of Majok Majok (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Tyler Rudolph (18 points, 11 rebounds) as the Miners, willed on by the home crowd powered away late for a 95-82 win.
After that tough victory, Sunday's road trip to Kilsyth always looked likely to be a danger game for the tired team.
The Miners led for the majority of that contest, opening up a six-point lead at the first change. But they never quite were able to put the dogged home side away.
Kilsyth always hung within three and six points throughout the contest. With three minutes remaining, the Miners led by just six and both sides would miss opportunities for the next two minutes which saw neither team score.
But it Majok who finally broke the game open, hitting three of four free throws inside the final minute to give the Miners the match winning break before Luke Rosendale closed out the 80-68 win with a triple with just 17 seconds left on the clock.
Ballarat Miners 95 (N Stoddart 26, M Majok 19, T Rudolph 18) def Eltham Wildcats (O Foxwell 30)
Ballarat Miners 80 (N Stoddart 18, N Renfree 13. T Rudolph 12) def Kilsyth Cobras 68 (A Tomada 20, C Jeffs 17)
Two wins from the Ballarat Miners women have brought them back into the NBL1 South finals mix, taking their season record to 4-5.
The Miners were impressive in a nine-point victory over Eltham on Saturday night 75-66, shooting the final nine points of the match, when scores were locked at 66-all with under three minutes on the clock.
Then on Sunday, the Miners flew out of the blocks with a 31-point first term, but struggled in the middle-two quarters as opponents Kilsyth made a run at them.
But on the back of a 31-point game from Chloe Bibby, the Miners steadied in the last quarter, winning the term 25-16 to record an impressive 88-74 win.
Ballarat Miners 75 (C Bibby 22, A Bunton 18, A Wehrung 15) def Eltham Wildcats 66 (R Pizzey 17, L Scanlon 12
Ballarat Miners 88 (C Bibby 31, M Kraker 20, A Bunton 15) def Kilsyth Cobras 74 (G Booth 17, N Young 15)
