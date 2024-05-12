Rebels boys avoid de ja vu, girls no match for Power

THERE would have been some nervous players and coaches in the Greater Western Victoria Rebels camp at three-quarter-time in Sunday's Coates Talent League clash with Gippsland Power after the Rebels gave up a huge half-time lead to see the opposition close to within 16 points.
But the lesson's learned from last weekend's fade out against Bendigo were learned well as the Rebels steadied to record an impressive win.
The Rebels eventually ran out winners 17.7 (109) to 10.11 (71) to finally get their season back on track, having been decimated with injury in the first few weeks.
Leading the Rebels charge was Charlie McKinnon who booted four goals while Floyd Burmeister, Cooper Glenwright-McGuane and Sam McDonald each bobbed up with three in the impressive win.
The win was made even more impressive in the fact that it was against a top eight opponent and will surely give the team confidence as players return to the park in coming weeks.
Next Sunday afternoon, the Rebels return home to face another of their traditional rivals in the Western Jets.
Meanwhile, the Greater Western Victoria Rebels girls have been unable to make it two wins on the trot, going down to Gippsland Power in a one-sided contest at La Trobe University.
The Rebels could only manage one goal for the game, a third quarter major to Isabella Davies, going down 7.5 (47) to 1.3 (9).
It was a disappointing performance on the back of terrific win last weekend at home when they scored and impressive 12-point win over Bendigo Pioneers.
The Rebels had just one point on the board to half time and while they stayed competitive throughout the contest, they were were never seriously in the contest for the win.
Next weekend the Rebels return to home to Mars Stadium next Sunday afternoon to clash with the Northern Knights.
The Knights have been very impressive in the opening weeks of the season with four wins and just one loss, to sit on top of the Coates Talent League ladder.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.