The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Review

Rebels boys avoid de ja vu, girls no match for Power

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 12 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Floyd Burmeister kicked three goals for the GWV Rebels in their strong win over Gippsland Power.
Floyd Burmeister kicked three goals for the GWV Rebels in their strong win over Gippsland Power.

THERE would have been some nervous players and coaches in the Greater Western Victoria Rebels camp at three-quarter-time in Sunday's Coates Talent League clash with Gippsland Power after the Rebels gave up a huge half-time lead to see the opposition close to within 16 points.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.