SOCCER WRAP | Vikings go on a plunder, City again let lead slip

Ballarat City 4 drew Upfield 4
Ballarat City has given up a handy lead for the second time in two weeks, but at least this time, it walked away with a point in a 4-4 draw away against Upfield on Saturday.
City led 4-2 at the break thanks to goals from Zac Francis, Daniel Angeleski, Xagal Douhadjl and Michael Trigger, but had to defend for their lives as their opponents rallied in the second half, drawing level in the contest.
After a couple of disappointing results, including last week giving up a three-goal lead to 4-3 to Brimbank, City will at least be relieved to walk away with a point after another tough road trip. The result moves Ballarat City back into the top five on the State League 1 ladder.
Next weekend Ballarat City returns home to face third placed Sydenham Park. A home victory in that clash will see City leapfrog their opponent, which currently sits just two points ahead on the ladder.
Ballarat City 0 def by North Geelong 2
It was a tough day at the office for Ballarat City's women, going down 2-0 to North Geelong, with a goal in each half proving to be the difference in the contest.
Goals from North Geelong's Julia Akmacic and an unfortunate own goal against Ballarat City made all the difference in what was a difficult match-up for the Ballarat City team.
It's been an incredibly tough draw to start the season for Ballarat City which was scheduled four away games in the first five round. Currently it sits in fifth position on the ladders with a two wins and two losses and face another away game this coming weekend against Caroline Springs George Cross, which held of King's Domain in their clash at the weekend.
Sebastopol Vikings 6 d Brunswick Zebras 2
The Sebastopol Vikings needed to have a statement game and that's exactly what they produced on Saturday with a huge win on the road against Brunswick Zebras.
The Vikings plundered the opposition home fortress in a thumping 6-2 win. They led 2-0 at the break, but went into overdrive in the second half with four goals in the comprehensive display.
Stewart Maylett and Pat Karras each scored early, but it was the substitutions that did the work in the second half, coming on fresh to nail four goals. Lachlan Wright scored twice while Darby Gaffney and Kade Peldys also found the back of the net.
The result will be a huge weight off the Vikings back after some tough weeks. It moves them back up the sixth on the ladder with three wins, one draw and three losses.
Next weekend the Vikings will look to continue the momentum gained when they played host to Heidelberg Eagles, a team ranked just one point ahead of them on the ladder
Ballarat SC 3 d Wyndham 2
Ballarat SC is back on the winners list after an impressive 3-2 victory over Wyndham in a tough State League 5 clash at Trekardo Park on Saturday.
Ballarat looked to have the game well in hand at half time with a 3-0 lead thanks to two goals from the athletic Lenny Ward and another from Brendan Pym, but Wyndham was able to re-group at half time and came out a different side after the break.
The visitors scored through Chol Dongrin and Eh Phla, but Ballarat was able to hold firm in the dying moments to record an important win.
The victory is the club's second of the season and lifts it to 10th on the ladder, but importantly, it finds itself just three points off a position in the top five, despite a heft negative goal difference.
Next weekend Ballarat is on the road to face Bendigo City, a team ranked one spot below it on the ladder, but sitting with a positive three goals difference as opposed to Ballarat's -11.
Ballarat North United, Vikings and Creswick continue to dominate the Ballarat District Soccer Association season, with all maintaining their unbeaten records at the weekend.
It was a much tighter round than has been played in the first few weeks, but the three leading teams continued to get the job done.
Ballarat North United has a strong 4-2 win over Ballarat in a game marred by eight cards, four yellow at Ballarat North United and three yellow and a red at Ballarat. Rylee Jenkins' two goals for North Ballarat United ultimately proved the difference in the contest.
Vikings also stayed unbeaten, holding off Victoria Park for a 2-0 win with goals to Liam Dawson and Kuanjal Tuany both coming in the first half, while Creswick won a tight-fought game over Bacchus Marsh 3-2.
In the other match, Daylesford and Hepburn United finally got on the board for the season with a 4-2 win over Maryborough.
The women's competition was much more one sides with Vikings putting on a clinic in a 15-0 rout of Victoria Park. Daniella Weinreich had a day out slamming home seven goals while Salli Mould hit the back of the net four times.
Forest Rangers had an 8-0 win over Creswick with Tiarlah Anstis scoring four times, while Ballarat was impressive in a 4-1 win over Ballarat North United
