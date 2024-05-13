The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

SOCCER WRAP | Vikings go on a plunder, City again let lead slip

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
May 13 2024 - 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Angeleski returned to goal kicking form for Ballarat City. Picture by Kate Healy
Daniel Angeleski returned to goal kicking form for Ballarat City. Picture by Kate Healy

STATE LEAGUE 1 - MEN

Ballarat City 4 drew Upfield 4

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.