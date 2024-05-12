No separating Rokewood-Corindhap, Daylesford

Rokewood-Corindhap has reinforced its status as a potential top four team in the Central Highlands Netball League A grade competition.
The Grasshoppers came through one of their biggest tests of the season to date with a draw with last year's grand finalist Daylesford at Daylesford on Saturday.
They finished deadlocked at 53-all after going goal-for-goal in the closing minutes.
Close contests between these teams are becoming a habit, with Daylesford edging out the Grasshoppers by one goal last season.
Rokewood-Corindhap coach Libby Den Ouden described the encounter as one of the best she had seen in some time.
She said it was always going to be a good test for her players and that was the way it worked out.
Den Ouden said the Grasshoppers eased out to some handy breaks during the game, but Daylesford fought back each time.
She said each team fought hard for a late turnover, but was unable to force an error and score against the centre throw.
De Ouden said the new defensive combination of Emma Aikman and Hannah Cook had been influential in the contest.
With Rokewood-Corindhap's only loss being at the hands of Springbank, it sits seventh as part of a closely fought top eight. Daylesford is ninth.
Learmonth, Newlyn and Springbank are unbeaten and fill the top three spots.
They lead Ballan, Hepburn and Gordon all on 16 premiership points - half a game ahead of the Grasshoppers.
Beaufort has moved into the top eight, displacing Daylesford.
The Crows had their third win, defeating Clunes 57-54.
Springbank 62 d Carngham-linton 28
Gordon 45 d Creswick 29
Bungaree 46 d Dunnstown 33
Daylesford 53 drew with Rokewood-corindhap 53
Learmonth 59 d Buninyong 35
Ballan 55 d Waubra 29
Hepburn 51 d Skipton 45
Beaufort 67 d Clunes 54
LADDER: LEARMONTH 20, NEWLYN 20, SPRINGBANK 20, BALLAN 16, HEPBURN 16, GORDON 16, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 14, BEAUFORT 12, Daylesford 10, Clunes 8, Skipton 8, Buninyong 4, Dunnstown 4, Bungaree 4, Carngham-Linton 4, Creswick 0, Waubra 0
