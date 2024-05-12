Skipton completes CHFL set with Hepburn's scalp

Skipton has done it.
It has taken 13 seasons (excluding the abandoned 2020), but the Emus have finally completed the full set in the Central Highlands Football League - a win over every other club.
Hepburn had been the last hurdle and the Burras were ticked off the list at Skipton on Saturday.
The win did not come easy though, with Skipton holding on by four points - 11.9 (75) to 10.11 (71).
Skipton had lost to Hepburn 13 times since entering the CHFL in 2011 after the disbanding of the Lexton Plains league.
The closest the Emus had gone was 13 points in 2012, but there have also been some massive margins as big as 217 points over the journey.
The achievement added some gloss to what was an important win for Skipton
It did not come without some luck though.
After working hard to cut back a first-half deficit and then hit the front in the last quarter off the boot of Jack Peeters, the game almost slipped through the Emus' fingers in the closing seconds.
Hepburn had a shot on goal into a breeze to claim victory, but it was unable to convert and Skipton held on.
Chasing a third win in a row, the Burras had to do it the hard way after losing match-winning ruckman Sean Tighe in the first term to a knee issue.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell acknowledged this had changed the complexion of the game, allowing Emus ruckman Pat Graham more freedom than he initially expected.
Banwell said the ability of Hepburn's midfield to spread hard had made it tough.
Three goals to Rhys Monument was ultimately a winning factor for Skipton, which is six on three wins after five rounds.
Hepburn is eighth - one of five teams on two wins.
2011
R14: lost by 151 points
2012
R14: lost by 13 points
2013
R7: lost by 64 points
2014
R7: lost by 42 points
2015
R6: lost by 55 points
2016
R6: lost by 118 points
2017
R12: lost by 217 points
2018
R12: lost by 61 points
2019
R4: lost by 18 points
Elimination final: lost by 33 points
2021
R4: lost by 88 points
2022
R11: lost by 48 points
2023
R11: lost by 47 points
2024
R5: won by 4 points
GOALS - Skipton: R.Monument 3, W.Beever 1, J.Peeters 1, J.Maddock 1, M.Cullinan 1, A.Pitson 1, P.Graham 1, J.Draffin 1, A.Nestor 1; Hepburn: I.Grant 4, M.Banner 3, A.McKay 1, M.McKay 1, N.Johns 1
BEST - Skipton: R.Monument, P.Graham, S.Romeril, J.Draffin, J.Peeters, B.Krol; Hepburn: J.Grant, B.McKay, M.McKay, J.Wallesz, H.Rodgers, T.Brown
