Can a 'missed opportunity' for Ballarat be rectified?

It's Adam Spencer, senior journalist here at The Courier with today's top stories.
With the state budget behind us reporter Melanie Whelan speaks to Ballarat Community Health chief executive officer Sean Duffy about what he hopes will come from this Tuesday's federal budget.
Meanwhile, would you fancy yourself becoming the owner of the Woolworths Wendouree building? Reporter Gwen Liu finds out why its current owners want to sell and just how much it will cost you to buy it.
Families around Ballarat celebrated mums and special women in their lives on Sunday, with plenty of events on around the city. Reporter Nieve Walton visited the Mount Clear Football Netball club, with a donation made to Ballarat family violence support service WRISC. She also went to a special service at the Garden of the Grieving Mother and to Victoria Park for the popular Mother's Day Classic.
Did you see the aurora australis over the weekend? The spectacular display was caused by a severe geomagnetic storm. We speak to Ballarat Observatory manager Judith Bailey about how and why this occurred.
In sport, don't miss our BFNL and CHFL/CHNL round five wraps from David Brehaut and Greg Gliddon, with the latest from both leagues.
Thanks for your continued support. Happy Monday.
- Adam Spencer, senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.