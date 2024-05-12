CHFL 2024 R5 game-by-game review: Saints inflict carnage on wounded Tigers

Carngham-Linton has left Springbank searching deep for answers after demolishing the Tigers by a staggering 94 points in CHFL.
The Saints blew the hapless Springbank away after half-time at Snake Valley on Saturday.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said the margin had far exceeded any expectations the Saints had.
He said they were always expecting a response from Springbank, but it did not come.
This leaves Springbank winless after four games and miles off the team it was when reaching the past two grand finals.
Scoble said the return of key forward Brad McDonald (six goals) had been a big positive for the Saints.
"We look so much different when he's playing. We really hit our straps.
"It's not just the goals he kicks, it's the opportunities he plays a part in creating."
Springbank coach Andrew Challis said there were a lot of factors at hand in the Tigers' drop off.
He said injuries were certainly not helping, with the impact of these testing their depth.
Challis said ultimately not enough players were playing well enough.
He said the Tigers had given up possessions too often under pressure against a clinical outfit which had consistently forced turnovers.
Challis said a bigger effort was needed.
Springbank's injury woes increased significantly on Saturday, which as well as impacting its ability to stay in the game against Carngham-Linton might also have a long-term effect.
Having lost key defender Isaac Pertzel to a knee injury at training on Thursday night, Todd Finco suffered a quad strain, Joel Maher was on the end of a heavy knock and Brett Maher also struck trouble.
Carngham-Linton did not come out of the win unscathed on the injury front.
Small forward Josh Pound suffered a calf strain, with the extent of yet to be assessed.
Carngham-Linton 4.7 12.8 17.14 26.17 (173)
Springbank 5.2 7.3 10.4 12.7 (79)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: B.McDonald 6, B.Benson 4, M.Picken 3, D.O'Brien 3, M.Knight 2, N.O'Brien 2, T.Scoble 2, T.Clark 2, C.Patterson 1, W.Bruty 1; Springbank: Z.Bozanich 5, Z.Kennedy 2, A.Challis 1, J.Maher 1, J.Wilson-Keir 1, B.Haintz 1, C.Ronan 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: T.Clark, B.McDonald, M.Picken, A.McPherson, J.McMickan, B.Benson; Springbank: B.Haintz, K.Maher, F.Toose, Z.Bozanich, P.Glanford, A.Challis
Daylesford has kept its unbeaten record intact with a goal after the final siren securing an unlikely victory over Rokewood-Corindhap.
The Grasshoppers appeared set to cap off a second half comeback with their second win of the season when they led by six points inside the last minute of the match at Daylesford
However, the Bulldogs produced the unexpected via goals to Tom Hunt and then new signing Andrew Panayi on debut from point blank range to land a six-point win.
This gives the vastly improved Daylesford an unblemished record in the opening five rounds to be sitting second behind Bungaree on the ladder.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad admitted the Bulldogs had "got out of jail".
He said Daylesford had failed to put the Grasshoppers away when they had the opportunity and almost paid the price.
Jarrad said Rokewood-Corindhap changed things up significantly after trailing by 35 points half-time and the Bulldogs failed to respond in the way they needed to.
For Rokewood-Corindhap coach Shaune Moloney it was a shattering outcome after the Grasshoppers worked so hard to get back into the game and take control.
They began the fight back in the third term, but still trailed by 16 points at the last change.
Moloney said they had ultimately paid the price for a second quarter lapse, when Daylesford added seven goals in a slick display.
"We were so brave and with 15 seconds to go we're a goal up."
The loss leaves Rokewood-Corindhap well down the ladder with one win.
As well as Panayi, who hails from Werribee Districts, Daylesford also debuted Tom Sullivan.
He is also new arrival, being from Hampden league club Port Fairy, where he last played ion 2022.
Sullivan has also played with Wests in the Central Australian league, St Bernard's in the VAFA and VFL club Coburg.
He has represented the Hampden league and VAFA.
As well as enduring, Riokewood-Corindhap will also be without Sam Carr (hamstring) zand Joel Bragagnolo (hamstring) in coming weeks.
Daylesford 4.2 11.3 12.6 16.10 (106)
Rokewood-Corindhap 2.4 5.4 9.8 15.10 (100)
GOALS - Daylesford: A.Panayi 3, T.Lee 3, C.Beck 3, T.Sullivan 2, L.Said 2, C.Molivas 2, B.Jones 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Searl 5, J.Buttler 2, M.Lockyer 2, R.Aikman 2, M.Riding 1, Z.Jenkins 1, J.Morgan 1, L.Philp 1
BEST - Daylesford: A.Panayi, C.Molivas, M.Dean, A.Boyse, T.Lee, A.Leonard; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Searl, M.Lockyer, M.Rivett, L.Philp, Z.Jenkins, R.AikmanSKIPTON V
Skipton had to rely on Hepburn missing a shot on goal in the dying moments to hold on by four points at Skipton - the Emus' first win over the Burras since joining the CHFL in 2011.
Hepburn made the early running and it would be Jack Peeters who would kick the winning goal.
Chasing a third win in a row, the Burras had to do it the hard way after losing match-winning ruckman Sean Tighe in the first term to a knee issue - the extent of which is still to be determined.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell acknowledged this had changed the complexion of the game, allowing Emus ruckman Pat Graham more freedom than he initially expected.
Banwell said the ability of Hepburn's midfield to spread hard had still made it tough though.
Three goals to Rhys Monument was ultimately a winning factor for Skipton, which is sixth on three wins after five rounds.
Hepburn joint coach Shane Fisher said it had been disappointing not to get the win after leading for so long - especially after working so hard after losing Tighe and later Ned Johns (arm).
He said the Burra would continue to work hard to get their game to where it needed to be.
Skipton's injury concerns out of the game include Jack Wilson (corky) and Jethro Kirby (ribs).
Skipton 1.2 5.4 9.6 11.9 (75)
Hepburn 4.2 7.4 9.8 (71)
GOALS - Skipton: R.Monument 3, W.Beever 1, J.Peeters 1, J.Maddock 1, M.Cullinan 1, A.Pitson 1, P.Graham 1, J.Draffin 1, A.Nestor 1; Hepburn: I.Grant 4, M.Banner 3, A.McKay 1, M.McKay 1, N.Johns 1
BEST - Skipton: R.Monument, P.Graham, S.Romeril, J.Draffin, J.Peeters, B.Krol; Hepburn: J.Grant, B.McKay, M.McKay, J.Wallesz, H.Rodgers, T.Brown
WAUBRA had its second win of the season.
A late goal to Dean Robertson sealed the deal by four points over Ballan at Waubra.
Waubra coach Trav Ford said the Roos had been rewarded for grinding out a hard-fought contest.
Waubra dominated the second term with six goals to build up a handy 18-point cushion and then Ballan hit back with five of its own before a tense low-scoring last quarter,
Ballan coach Harley Bongart said the second quarter had proved costly and then it was disappointing to give up the lead with only a few minutes to play.
Injury-wise, Waubra has a watch on Bailey Colligan (hamstring).
Waubra 1.0 7.3 9.4 10.5 (65)
Ballan 3.2 4.3 9.6 9.7 (61)
GOALS - Waubra: D.Robertson 4, O.Randall 2, J.Knights 1, D.Jenkins 1, M.Harrison 1, T.Ford 1; Ballan: J.Kurzman 3, J.Fuller 2, D.Nielsen 2, B.Kennedy 1, B.Colley 1
BEST - Waubra: D.Robertson, T.Ford, D.Jenkins, T.Hall, N.Benson, S.Buck; Ballan: A.Tanner, J.Fuller, J.Arnold, J.Lingard, A.Hine, D.Velden
Bungaree chalked up another decisive win - putting away Dunnstown by 56 points at Bungaree,
Dunnstown joint coach Glenn Wilkins said Bungaree was undoubtedly the benchmark in the competition.
He said the Towners were right in the game up to half-time, but missed opportunities early caught up with them as the match progressed.
Wilkins said Dunnstown eased off the pressure and in the end it was a disappointing margin.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said despite the clear margin it felt like a grind.
"It was a pleasing result."
He said it was strongly contested, with little in the match up to half-time.
"We know teams are going to be coming at us hard."
Already with some important players missing, defender Ben Simpson is facing a break after straining a hamstring.
Bungaree 4.2 6.6 11.10 13.16 (94)
Dunnstown 1.5 3.5 3.6 5.8 (38)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Lukich 5, I.Quick 2, J.Mahar 2, B.Dodd 1, J.Richardson 1, B.Willian 1, J.Murphy 1; Dunnstown: not supplied
BEST - Bungaree: T.Wakefield, J.Murphy, J.Lukich, N.Browning, A.Browning, T.Elliott; Dunnstown: A.Caligiuri, C.Tangey, W.Henderson, J.Crone, N.Byrne, R.Adams
Gordon did all it needed to keep its unbeaten run going against Creswick at Creswick.
The Wickers took the game right up to the reigning premier in the first half, but then the Eagles stamped their authority on the battle.
It keeps Gordon a clear third and hot on the heels of Bungaree and Daylesford.
Creswick Paul Borchers said it was an encouraging start, but the Wickers were unable to maintain it.
Nick Cochrane came out of the game with a knee issue, while Bailey Veale (eye) is Gordon's main concern..
Gordon 3.2 4.6 10.8 16.9 (105)
Creswick 2.2 2.3 3.3 6.7 (43)
GOALS - Gordon: B.Sutcliffe 5, L.Blazko 2, J.Gorman 2, L.Payne 2, M.Gunnell 2, J.Graham 1, M.Griffiths 1, Z.Ryan 1; Creswick: A.Sedgwick 3, L.Ryan 2, J.Thomas 1
BEST - Gordon: B.Frazer, J.Lampi, L.Payne, D.Anderson, J.Gorman, B.Sutcliffe; Creswick: J.Mcintyre, B.Plover, M.Hottes, A.Sedgwick, N.Pantzidis, W.Preston
Clunes gained some confidence with a 52-point win over Beaufort at Clunes - bouncing back after demoralising loss to Newlyn.
The Magpies took close to a half to shrug off the young Crows, but put their foot down in third quarter to break open the game.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said it was pleasing to be able to move on from the disappointment of the previous week.
He said he had taken the opportunity to change up some players' roles and this had work well with positive responses across the board.
Clunes' superior height in attack had been a real headache for Beaufort, who were unable to deal with the aerial strength of Nick Clarke, rest ruckman Matt Kasparian and high-flying Ryan Thompson.
Defender Cormac Mahony continued his emergence in a stand-out performance for Beaufort, while Haydn Slater battled hard in the ruck all day.
Beaufort coach Daniel Jones said unfortunately the Crows had been unable to maintain the required work at the contest - a feature they had focused on leading into the game.
He said they also needed to keep working hard on their transitioning out of defence, with too many turnovers placing added pressure to their backline.
Clunes 2.2 5.6 9.12 12.17 (89)
Beaufort 1.2 1.6 2.6 5.7 (37)
GOALS - Clunes: M.Kasparian 2, M.Miller 2, R.Thompson 2, J.Robertson 1, M.Murray 1, N.Clarke 1, D.Evans 1, M.Paramonov 1, A.Bowd 1; Beaufort: J.Connor 1, D.Wenn 1, L.Harris 1, L.McLinden 1, T.Haase 1
BEST - Clunes: M.Ryan, D.Bulluss, R.Thompson, M.Paramonov, M.Kasparian, C.Newton; Beaufort: M.Wilson, C.Mahony, H.Slater, F.Kellett, T.Smart, L.Harris
Buninyong claimed an important 34-point win over Learmonth at Buninyong.
That gives the Bombers three victories to be six premiership points inside the top eight.
They gained the break they needed with four goals in the third quarter and then stepped on the gas in the final stanza.
After a promising start with two wins in the opening two rounds, that is three defeats in a row for Learmonth.
Buninyong 1.4 3.6 7.10 11.14 (80)
Learmonth 0.2 2.7 4.7 6.10 (46)
GOALS - Buninyong: J.Coxall 3, A.Domic 3, J.Ottavi 2, L.Stewart 1, L.Burbidge 1, J.Morgan 1; Learmonth: D.Folkes 2, M.Rowe 2, C.Kimber 1, J.Rae 1
BEST - Buninyong: H.Givvens, J.Coxall, J.Morgan, J.Robertson, D.Micallef, A.Domic; Learmonth: M.Judd, J.Rae, M.Harbour, T.Mitchell, W.Green, C.Kimber
BUNGAREE 20, 232.72; DAYLESFORD 20, 162.03; GORDON 16, 153.36; NEWLYN 14, 240.13; BUNINYONG 14, 121.59; SKIPTON 12, 175.71; CARNGHAM-LINTON 12, 126.42; HEPBURN 8, 118.42; Dunnstown 8, 98.03; Clunes 8, 91.25; Learmonth 8, 91.09; Waubra 8, 61.3; Rokewood-Corindhap 4, 84.81; Creswick 4, 58.47; Ballan 4, 57.94; Springbank 0, 66.1; Beaufort 0 34.43
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.