The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Analysis

CHFL 2024 R5 game-by-game review: Saints inflict carnage on wounded Tigers

DB
By David Brehaut
May 12 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballan veteran Daniel Nielsen gtets a kcik away despite pressure from Mitchell Harrison (Waubra) in the CHFL at Waubra on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Ballan veteran Daniel Nielsen gtets a kcik away despite pressure from Mitchell Harrison (Waubra) in the CHFL at Waubra on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.

CARNGHAM-LINTON V SPRINGBANK

Carngham-Linton has left Springbank searching deep for answers after demolishing the Tigers by a staggering 94 points in CHFL.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.