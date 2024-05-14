BFNL VOTES | Bewley in danger of leather poisoning five rounds in

THE way things are going in season 2024, the only way Darley's Brett Bewley is going to miss out on votes in a game this year is if he pulls out with leather poisoning.
The midfield general had another spectacular day out against Redan on Saturday, amassing an eye-popping 50 possessions, the second time this season he's raised the bat in a game.
Couple that with three goals, 17 clearances, 11 tackles and nine inside 50s, it's an undeniable five-vote game, his fourth in five weeks to move eight votes clear on top of the leaderboard.
You have to feel a little sorry for his teammate Billy Myers who himself booted six goals and on any normal day would have been a shoe-in for best-on-ground. It is the third time Myers has picked up the four votes behind his teammate this season.
In other games, despite the lopsided nature of the clash between Melton and Ballarat, little could separate the sides in the votes with Braedan Kight's seven goals enough to see him pick up the top votes.
Ballarat's Rhett Montgomerie was the top ranking scorer on the ground however and picked up the four votes.
It was a case of Johnston and Johnston in the clash between East Point and Lake Wendouree with Jordan Johnston just shading Matt Johnston for best-on-ground honours.
Angus Gove with his 36 disposals for Lake Wendouree picked up the three votes.
At Sunbury it was all one-way traffic for the Lions except for a rear-guard effort from North Ballarat's Riley Polkinghorne. But it was Jake Sutton with five goals and 23 touches that took the five votes, with teammate Tyson Lever getting the four and Polkinghorne with three.
Finally, Bacchus Marsh's Jake McCreery continued his impressive season picking up the top votes in the big win over Sebastopol with teammate Josh Huxtable snaring the four.
Sebastopol v Bacchus Marsh
5 - Jake McCreery (Bacchus Marsh)
4 - Josh Huxtable (Bacchus Marsh)
3 - Bailey Medwell (Sebastopol)
2 - Tony Lockyer (Sebastopol)
1 - Luke Goetz (Bacchus Marsh)
Melton v Ballarat Swans
5 - Braedan Kight (Melton)
4 - Rhett Montgomerie (Ballarat)
3 - Lachlan Waters (Melton)
2 - Jaycob Hickey (Melton)
1 - Lauchlan Dalgliesh (Ballarat)
Lake Wendouree v East Point
5 - Jordan Johnston (East Point)
4 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
3 - Angus Gove (Lake Wendouree)
2 - Mickitja Rotumah-Onus (East Point)
1 - Bayley Thompson (Lake Wendouree)
Sunbury v North Ballarat
5 - Jake Sutton (Sunbury)
4 - Tyson Lever (Sunbury)
3 - Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat)
2 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
1 - Jake Egan (Sunbury)
Darley v Redan
5 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
4 - Billy Myers (Darley)
3 - Harley Inglis (Darley)
2 - Luther Baker (Darley)
1 - Rory Gunsser (Redan)
LEADERBOARD
23 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
15 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
14 - Lachlan Cassidy (Sebastopol)
14 - Billy Myers (Darley)
12 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
12- Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat)
