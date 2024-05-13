BFNL STATS | The big boys come out to play in Round 5

Sebastopol playing-coach Tony Lockyer was the top points scorer on what was otherwise a dirty day for his club against Bacchus Marsh.
Lockyer finished the game with 31 disposals and eight marks, while Bailey Medwell also picked up 31 touches, but that was about it for the Burra in their heavy defeat.
Bacchus Marsh would be pleased with the overall even spread of numbers across the game with none of their players hitting 30 touches.
Jake McCreery was the stand-out though with 29 disposals, 16 contested possessions, 11 inside 50s and 11 clearances as well as a goal.
Overall possessions were only six apart for both sides, but the clear distinction was the marks inside 50 with the Cobras giving themselves 18 direct shots at the big sticks as opposed to just five from the Burra.
SEBASTOPOL STATS
BACCHUS MARSH STATS
There wasn't much between both Melton and Ballarat in terms of statistics, it was more a case of Melton being cleaner for longer in what was mostly a defensive slog.
It was hard to find too many stand-out performances across the game. Melton's Jaycob Hickey had 33 touches, 19 of which were contested, while teammate Jordyn Cotter had 31 touches.
Ballarat;s Rhett Montgomerie was the top points scorer on the day with 147, included in that was 26 touches and nine marks and 13 intercept possessions.
Melton had a slight lead in the overall possessions, with 68 more on the day, including 24 more contested possessions.
MELTON STATS
BALLARAT STATS
It was hard to determine which Johnston was best on ground in the East Point win over Lake Wendouree with Jordan Johnston having 33 disposals, 10 inside 50s, seven clearances and a goal, while Matt Johnston had 31 touches, 18 of those contested, nine clearances and a goal in a two-pronged attack.
For Lake Wendouree, Angus Gove was impressive with 36 touches plus 10 marks and four tackles.
The overall weight of numbers going forward ultimately was the difference with East Point having 65 inside 50s compared to Lake Wendouree's 32. It translated into the Kangaroos having 98 more touches overall on the day.
LAKE WENDOUREE
EAST POINT
Sunbury's big win over North Ballarat wasn't entirely reflected in the stats with the Roosters having a fair share of the ball, but unable to use it to the same quality of the home side.
The Lions finished the contest with 384 disposals to 315 from the Roosters, but managed to have seven of the top eight ranking point winners on the day.
Jake Egan's 10 clearances was the best of any player on the ground, while Jake Sutton's five goals were huge in the context of the match.
Riley Polkinghorne was a lone-hand for North Ballarat with 34 disposals including 15 contested possessions and nine clearances.
SUNBURY STATS
NORTH BALLARAT STATS
It was all one way traffic in the Darley versus Redan clash with the Devils finishing with 110 more possessions on the day.
Leading the way was Brett Bewley - again - with an outstanding game of 50 touches and three goals. The former Docker is causing havoc for all clubs this season. Is anyone going to try and tag him? Can you tag the midfield bull? It's over to you Matt White this weekend to try and curtail his influence.
Billy Myers six goals was also impressive, but it's hard to deny the performance of Bewley all day.
Rory Gunsser tried hard for Redan with 33 touches and five clearances, while Darley's Luther Baker was a tackling machine laying 10 tackles for the game.
DARLEY STATS
REDAN STATS
