Pacemaker pioneer remembered for legendary, lifesaving innovation

AN ENGINEERING pioneer in implantable cardiac pacemakers is being remembered as a highly-decorated inventor, aviator and beloved grandfather.
Long-time Smythes Creek resident Geoffrey Wickham died, aged 90, on April 23, 2024. He has been farewelled in a small graveside service in Buangor.
Mr Wickham is best known in the medical engineering industry for designing and building implantable cardiac pacemakers to regulate the heartbeat in people with life-threatening heart disorders.
In an Engineers Australia tribute to the groundbreaking work in 2019, cardiologist Harry Mond described Mr Wickham simply as a "legend in pacing".
Mr Wickham and Noel Gray co-founded Telectronics in 1963 with Mr Wickham as technical director and head of design. He became involved in designing implantable cardiac pacemakers a year later.
"I was introduced to the chief cardiothoracic surgeon at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney who explained to me the trouble he was having with new devices he was calling heart batteries," Mr Wickham told Engineers Australia in 2019.
"...Initially the pacemaker was a pretty bulky object and it was inevitable evolution would lead to a smaller pacemaker - the challenge was how to do it."
Telectronics continued to tweak and improve its design, largely without an immediate idea of what technology was evolving in the United States or Europe. One major milestone was the world's first sealed titanium device case, created in 1971.
The company also developed a pacing rate increase to allow the pacing rate to fasten with exercise.
"Australian have always been natural innovators," Mr Wickham said in 2019. "We've always challenged ourselves to meet objectives beyond what was being achieved overseas."
Growing up on a dairy farm in Camperdown, Mr Wickham had an early interest in electronics. As a teenager he would use his pocket money to repair home radio sets.
When Mr Wickham's application to be a trainee pilot in the Air Force was rejected for compulsory military service in the early 1950s, he turned to using his technical skills as a signalman in the army. He built his skills in a number of electronics roles, including as a radio telemetry technician at Woomera rocket range in South Australia.
Mr Wickham was involved in Telectronics until 1982. Under his guidance as technical director, Telectronics grew to become the world's second largest pacemaker manufacturer.
It was Mr Wickham's lifesaving work with Telectronics that were recognised in being elected an honourary lifetime governor of Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in 1982 and being appointed an Officer in the Order of Australia in June 2000. He also was honoured with Engineers Australia David Dewhurst Award for outstanding contribution to biomedical engineering.
Away from work, Mr Wickham had a love for adrenaline sports from road cycling to downhill ski racing, scuba diving sailing and flying. In his retirement, Mr Wickham earned his pilot's licence.
Mr Wickham moved from Sydney to Ballarat with aged in his late 50s to be closer to his mum and three siblings. It was in Ballarat that Mr Wickham met his wife of 30 years, Jenny.
He also become an active member of the Ballarat Aero Club and, after more than five years building a two-seat aircraft in his garage, won the 1998 Sports Aircraft Association of Australia's innovation award for best Australian technical innovation or design.
This achievement also featured on The Courier's frontpage on April 24.
Mr Wickham is survived by his wife Jenny, his four adult children to two previous marriages, and 10 of his 11 grandchildren.
