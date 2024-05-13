The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Our People

Pacemaker pioneer remembered for legendary, lifesaving innovation

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
May 13 2024 - 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat engineer Geoff Wickham is being remembered for his pioneering work in implantable cardiac pacemakers.
Ballarat engineer Geoff Wickham is being remembered for his pioneering work in implantable cardiac pacemakers.

AN ENGINEERING pioneer in implantable cardiac pacemakers is being remembered as a highly-decorated inventor, aviator and beloved grandfather.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.