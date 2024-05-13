The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'We are going backwards': Ballarat rental providers exit the market

Gwen Liu
By Gwen Liu
Updated May 13 2024 - 6:22pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Porra has worked in real estate industry for 18 years. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Melanie Porra has worked in real estate industry for 18 years. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Ballarat's median rental price has been the slowest to grow in three months across Victoria, with real estate experts stating rental providers are leaving.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gwen Liu

Gwen Liu

Journalist

Gwen Liu is a bilingual journalist in English and Chinese with The Courier. For story tips on Ballarat : gwen.liu@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.