'We are going backwards': Ballarat rental providers exit the market

Ballarat's median rental price has been the slowest to grow in three months across Victoria, with real estate experts stating rental providers are leaving.
Ballarat's April median rent price, including houses and units, was up 0.3 per cent to $428 per week, while the median rent price across regional Victoria was up 1.8 per cent to $464 in the past three months, according to CoreLogic.
The current median rent price for a house is $437 and $359 for a unit, CoreLogic data shows.
PRD Ballarat director Jason Birch said 81 rental properties were available in Ballarat's growth zone - this includes Lucas, Winter Valley and Smythes Creek.
"They are empty right now for rent. That's a lot," he said. They are all four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two garages - all similar price.
Mr Birch said there was downward pressure on those properties.
"The demand just isn't here for the current supply of 81 properties," he said.
PRD senior portfolio manager Melanie Porra said they had to break some landlords' expectation of rent increases.
"'We are actually unfortunately saying - at this rent, we are going backwards," she said.
Ms Porra said the average rent price of a four-bedroom home was about $427 per week in the market, and most of the tenants were moving in from outside Ballarat.
"We are still having clients in Ballarat looking for rental properties. But that's another issue - affordability," she said.
Ms Porra said there were 27 applications in one week for one rental property in Ballarat Central.
"We leased at $350 per week, which was only with two bedrooms," she said. "It was a very tiny property.
"Three years ago, you would have got a little three bedroom, single garage with everything in it [for $350] - you are not getting that anymore."
Mr Birch said right now, there are only seven properties in Ballarat under $300 per week and 70 per cent of properties are between $400 and $500 a week.
According to the 2021 census data from Australian Bureau of Statistics, the personal median weekly income in Ballarat was $743.
"If you are trying to afford a property of $300 by yourself, it is very difficult," he said.
Mr Birch said the traditional suburbs, like Ballarat Central, Sebastopol, and Wendouree was leased quickly because the supply was not there.
"The demand for those properties in those areas is really high," he said.
Ballarat Real Estate general manager Allister Morrison said the current vacancy rate was under one per cent, driven by the demand and the supply.
"It is a competitive market," Mr Morrison said. However, he said he noticed a lot of investors were selling their properties due to pressures of the living cost, land tax and interest rates.
Mr Birch said 20 per cent of properties they listed for sales were previously rental properties from their rent roll.
"That is a high figure, saying that more rental providers are looking to exit the market because of those pressures," Mr Birch said.
