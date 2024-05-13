Major road closure pushed forward a month

The closure of Ballarat-Carngham Road has been pushed forward a month, as work continues on the intersection with Dyson Drive.
Ballarat-Carngham Road will close west of Dyson Drive from May 20 for up to four weeks, to allow the construction of the northern side of its new roundabout.
The closure was originally scheduled for June, however Regional Roads Victoria says progress in the project's construction has allowed the closure to be moved forward early.
Detours will be in place via Dyson Drive, Cuthberts Road and Haddon-Windermere Road.
During the closure, access to the intersection via Dyson Drive will be maintained for north and south-bound traffic.
Vehicles will be unable to turn right from Dyson Drive onto Ballarat-Carngham Road. West-bound vehicles on Ballarat-Carngham Road will be able to turn right into Dyson Drive.
The closure comes as part of the second half of work on the new roundabout, which began a month ago.
Stage one of the Dyson Drive Ballarat-Carngham Road intersection upgrade was completed in July 2023, widening the lanes at the intersection and adding new drains and kerbage.
Ballarat-Carngham Road is a major thoroughfare for those travelling into the city from Ballarat's western growth areas.
The project was announced during the 2018 election campaign, deemed necessary due to the rapid increase in population in Lucas and Delacombe.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.