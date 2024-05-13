The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Transport

Major road closure pushed forward a month

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 13 2024 - 2:53pm, first published 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Works at the intersection of Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road. Picture by Adam Trafford
Works at the intersection of Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road. Picture by Adam Trafford

The closure of Ballarat-Carngham Road has been pushed forward a month, as work continues on the intersection with Dyson Drive.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.